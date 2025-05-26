This Documentary Paints a Portrait of Ghanaian-German Designer Elliot De-Graft

‘Still Alive in Paris’, a captivating seven-minute documentary by film director Andrea Nazarian, paints an intimate portrait of the life and artistry of Elliot De-Graft, the visionary Paris-based, Ghanaian-German designer behind rising ready-to-wear and accessories brand Still Alive. Produced by HILITE, the short documentary offers a rare glimpse into Elliot’s roots, inspirations, and tireless pursuit of creativity as he establishes himself and his independent label in the heart of the Parisian fashion scene.

The documentary unfolds in two evocative chapters. The first transports viewers to De-Graft’s hometown of Bremen, Germany, where we uncover his early influences, the places that shaped his perspective, and the people who inspired him to embrace his creative path. Founded in 2021, Still Alive transcends being just a fashion label; it is a philosophy rooted in strength and timeless design.

"Still Alive is a reflection of my journey—of movement, resilience, and self-expression. Leaving Germany for Paris was a leap of faith, driven by the belief that fashion is more than clothing; it’s a language. Through my designs, I hope to create pieces that hold meaning, allowing people to wear their stories with confidence and authenticity." said Elliot De-Graft.

The narrative then shifts to Paris, where Elliot balances the constant demands of building his brand with preparations for his SS25 collection, which includes Still Alive’s signature handbags crafted with Italian leather. Still Alive’s latest release, Roll Neck-Leather Jackets, signals the brand’s bold foray into both the luxury and sustainable fashion market, combining deconstructed, high-performance materials with top-quality vegan leather. Viewers are immersed in De-Graft’s dynamic creative process, from intimate model fittings to fabric sourcing and spirited collaborations with his trusted team, all set against the cinematic backdrop of the City of Light.

“My connection with Elliot’s story was immediate and deeply personal,” said Andrea. “Both children of immigrants, we bonded over our shared drive to carve out a space for ourselves in the global fashion industry—an arena that demands relentlessness, reinvention, and an unshakable vision. With an understated, observational approach, we aimed to capture the raw energy of creation, and the moments of doubt, triumph, and growth that made the process so transformational for Elliot.”

Cinematographer Sam Acton King drew inspiration from street photography in his approach to shooting ‘Still Alive in Paris’. The film is shot differently than many documentaries’ typical handheld style. Meticulously composed like a series of paintings, the film’s scenes contrast the bustle of the Parisian fashion world and Elliot’s hustle with still frames that present the city as a character as important to the story as Elliot himself.

