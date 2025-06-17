Creativity4Better Unveils Italian Edition Programme at Cannes Lions 2025

Following its successful London stop earlier this year, Creativity4Better (C4B) continued its global tour with its next destination: the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, on June 16th. During the United Nations IAA Dinner, hosted by the International Advertising Association (IAA), C4B officially unveiled the program for its upcoming global conference, Nuance in a Polarized World. This exciting new event will mark its Italian debut on October 2nd, 2025, at La Pelota in the heart of Milan.



The first confirmed speakers include Fernando Machado, renowned global marketing leader; Kasia Madera, BBC News journalist and presenter; Sasan Saeidi, WPP and VML global client lead, and world president and chairman IAA.; Pietro Grossi, writer and lecturer at Scuola Holden; Margherita Pagani, Italian entrepreneur, trainer and consultant and Khensani Nobanda, executive director of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group. They are among the many creative influential voices who will come together in Milan to explore themes of creativity, digital innovation, cultural impact, and sustainability.



The Event



Organised by the IAA, in collaboration with leading international partners - including ADC Group, BBC Studios, DailyMedia, Economy, Excelsior Hotel Gallia Milan, Google, Taboola, TikTok, TouchPoint, YouMark!, and Urban Vision - Nuance in a Polarized World is designed to unite leaders and experts across advertising, marketing, art, technology, and business. Together, they will explore how creativity can be a catalyst for positive change - driving progress for businesses, society, and individuals alike.



“Creativity has the power to transform, unite, and inspire. It generates visions that change the world. At Google, we believe that when ideas, innovation, and culture come together, they spark real and lasting progress for society as a whole. That’s why we’re proud to take part in Creativity4Better, in the beautiful setting of Milan, to engage in dialogue and connect with the creative minds driving positive change”, states Chiara Odelli, head of industry relations EMEA, Google.



With Milan now leading this global initiative, the city has become part of the C4B Movement, which over its past seven editions, has featured more than 200 speakers and reached an audience of over 10,000 people worldwide. The full program was revealed on June 16th at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Marianna Ghirlanda, president of IAA Italy and CEO of BBDO Italy, alongside two TikTok executives: Isobel Sita-Lumsden, head of global business marketing, Europe, and Kate MacKenzie, head of integrated marketing communications, Europe.



“At TikTok, we believe creativity is a universal language that brings people together and drives cultural and business transformation,” says Isobel Sita-Lumsden. “We're proud to support Creativity4Better as it arrives in Milan, one of the world’s most iconic creative hubs, to celebrate the power of storytelling, community, and innovation in shaping a more inclusive and inspiring future for all generations.”



Key Themes



At the heart of Nuance in a Polarized World lies the prominent question: How can creativity really influence the society of the future? This will be addressed through testimonials, case studies, talks and debates by some of the most influential voices in the global creative industry.



The event will focus on four core pillars:



Innovation & Technology – Exploring how creative thinking can harness emerging technologies to solve complex global challenges.



– Exploring how creative thinking can harness emerging technologies to solve complex global challenges. Sustainability & Social Responsibility – Showcasing innovative, values-driven and creative approaches that enable businesses to champion sustainability and ethical practices.



– Showcasing innovative, values-driven and creative approaches that enable businesses to champion sustainability and ethical practices. Cultural Impact – Exploring how creativity influences consumer behaviour, shapes cultural narratives, and drives meaningful social change.



– Exploring how creativity influences consumer behaviour, shapes cultural narratives, and drives meaningful social change. Business Growth – Demonstrating how creativity fuels brand strength, enhances performance, and supports long-term success.



These reflect the multifaceted role of creativity as both a strategic tool and a force for progress in an increasingly complex world.



Save the date – October 1st: masterclasses and Young Professional Day (YPD)



Kicking off as an introduction to the main conference, C4B will host on October 1st two exclusive masterclasses setting the stage for the main event. Fernando Machado, global marketing visionary behind campaigns for Dove, Burger King, Call of Duty, and NotCo, will lead a masterclass titled Creativity as a Source of Competitive Advantage, sharing valuable insights into crafting impactful creative briefs, engaging organisations in the creative process, managing risk, and building high-performing teams - offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from one of the most authoritative CMOs in the world. To register, email segreteria@iaaitalychapter.it.



On the same day, acclaimed author and Scuola Holden lecturer Pietro Grossi will present Nuances Between the Lines - a masterclass for writers and literary professionals. This will be an invitation to explore the art of nuance in how we communicate, whilst gaining a real understanding for how to distinguish between ‘good’ writing and timeless masterpieces.



The spotlight then shifts to the next generation with the Young Professional Day, a global mini-summit exclusively designed for young members, students and emerging talent in marketing and communication. The program offers a platform for networking, exchange, and inspiration, all while fostering forward-looking futures.



Save the date – October 4th: guided tours exploring Milan and its surroundings



For those staying a few extra days in Milan, three guided tours are scheduled for October 4th: A walking tour of Milan’s landmarks, including the Duomo, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Teatro alla Scala, Castello Sforzesco, and Sant’Ambrogio; A visit to view Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at Santa Maria delle Grazie; A full-day private tour to Lake Como, including a boat cruise and stops in Como, Bellagio, and Varenna. Places are limited, for reservations and for further details, email segreteria@iaaitalychapter.it.