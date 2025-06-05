Conero Film + ADV Unveil 2025 Artistic Committee and Jury

​Conero Film + ADV (CFA) has officially announced its 2025 Artistic Committee and Jury - two dynamic groups of creative leaders who will respectively shape this year’s official selection and award the most impactful work in sustainable storytelling. Returning for its third edition from September 4–7, 2025, and set against the breath taking backdrop of Italy’s Conero Natural Park, the creative retreat and festival is endorsed by the Art Directors Club Italiano and Legambiente and supported by leading international industry players including 86Tales, Adcom, Banca Etica, Imagine, Simone Subissati Architects, and Terraformae.

CFA continues to champion the powerful intersection of creativity, culture, and conscious filmmaking. At the heart of this year’s edition is the Artistic Committee, entrusted with curating the official shortlist from hundreds of international submissions. Comprising an extraordinary mix of curators, editors, strategists, and cultural innovators, the committee embodies CFA’s mission to elevate stories that are inclusive, inventive, and future-facing.

Guided by a shared dedication to sustainability—whether environmental, creative, or social—this year’s Artistic Committee includes: Alessio Rosa (founder – Videoclip Italia), Andrea Gobbi (mixing and mastering engineer, music producer and recording engineer), Andrea Trimarchi (founder – Formafantasma), Candide McDonald (managing editor and publisher – The Stable), Chris McCallum (music video director), Elena Di Luigi (assistant producer, videomaker), Emanuele Mochi (film writer), Filippo Fiumani (artist), Giacomo La Monaca (cinematographer), Giacomo Talignani (journalist – La Repubblica), Gloria Anchora, Jan + Anna Dobrowolski (sustainable design and architecture studio Lúdika), Laura Nasmyth (director), Laurence Rilly (program coordinator for film and fiction unit – ARTE), Lida Zvereva (producer), Lili Thalgott and Maike Mia Höhne (founders of PINKMOVIES), Luca Giraldi (entrepreneur), Lyndy Stout (editor – 1.4), Rachel McDonald (film director), Raffaele Primitivo (graphic designer), Sara Maino (creative director – Fondazione Sozzani), Silvia Accattoli (psychologist), Sveva Bizzotto (art director – Terraformae and founder), Vasco Giovagnetti (biomarine researcher), and Veronica Diaferia (founder and EP at Tinygiant).

Once the shortlist is announced, the final decision lies with CFA’s 2025 Jury — a curated panel of leaders from top agencies, production companies, and cultural platforms. This year’s confirmed jury members include: Alkisti Stolp (co-founder and chief brand officer – Twenty Rising), Bryn Attewell (executive creative director – Good Agency), Carol Cooper (editor – Shots), Davide Boscacci (chief creative officer – Accenture Song), Enrico Salierno (co-founder – Sea Shepherd Italia), Grace Farson (senior integrated producer – Anomaly), Irene Coltrinari (beauty editor and new gen specialist – Vogue Italia), Karim Bartoletti (partner/MD/executive producer – Indiana Production), Marbelle (co-founder/editor in chief – Directors Notes), Marianna Ghirlanda (CEO – BBDO Italy, president – IAA Italy), Marta Bobic (managing director/partner – CANADA), Mia Powell (head of new business/executive producer – Caviar), ORTOVOX Italia, and Sergio Ramazzotti (photojournalist and co-founder – Paralleolozero).

Each member of the Artistic Committee and Jury brings their own expertise, from narrative craft to cultural strategy to global brand-building, but they all share a commitment to CFA’s mission: elevating sustainable storytelling, whether environmental, social, or creative.

"Our festival is not just a showcase, but a place where creativity meets conscience," said Mattia Fiumani, founder of CFA. "This year more than ever, we want to recognise projects that not only push creative boundaries but also inspire positive change. This year's jury and committee perfectly embody this spirit, bringing together diverse industry expertise and a shared commitment to sustainability."

Submissions for the 2025 edition are open until June 21, 2025. CFA accepts films up to 20 minutes in length, including fashion films, music videos, branded content, and short films. All entries are automatically considered for the Conero Award. Conero Film + ADV recognises outstanding sustainability in filmmaking across:

Environmental sustainability - demonstrated through conscious production methods or narratives that spotlight environmental or social issues;

- demonstrated through conscious production methods or narratives that spotlight environmental or social issues; Social sustainability - achieved by celebrating the rich and multifaceted nature of our world, embracing its social, cultural, and economic dimensions.

- achieved by celebrating the rich and multifaceted nature of our world, embracing its social, cultural, and economic dimensions. Creative sustainability - show through a unique collaboration with a brand, agency or production company giving full creative freedom

Submit your work here: https://conerofilmadv.awardsengine.com/