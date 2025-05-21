senckađ
TheKey Celebrates the Benefits of Aging at Home

Created by GALE, the latest campaign was developed to drive brand awareness while encouraging early and thoughtful consideration

TheKey, a premium aging-in-home company for seniors, and agency partner GALE have launched a new campaign, ‘Your Home, Your Care.’ The campaign highlights the experience of seniors and their families to showcase the ease and reassurance of personalised in-home support that adapts to each client’s needs. Driven by the insight that care decisions for seniors are often made urgently or under pressure–leaving families overwhelmed and unaware of the full range of care options - ‘Your Home, Your Care’ builds brand awareness for TheKey among seniors and their adult children, encouraging earlier consideration and planning.

Created by GALE, the campaign, which will run in 30-, 15-, and six-second spots, depicts seniors at home doing their favorite activities with family members and caregivers. By showing how caregivers blend seamlessly with seniors and their families, ‘Your Home, Your Care’ illustrates how TheKey empowers seniors to live with confidence in their own home. ‘Your Home, Your Care’ will appear on various platforms, including Meta, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

“The Key isn’t just about providing care—it’s about honoring a life rich with memories, relationships, and purpose. ‘Your Home, Your Care’ reflects that TheKey moves beyond support to preserve connection, independence, and the everyday joy of being home. We make that possible for our clients and their families every day,” said Emma Zumsen, SVP consumer growth and marketing, TheKey.

“With ‘Your Home, Your Care,’ we set out to show the beauty of aging at home—with dignity, joy, and the right support. The campaign celebrates the everyday moments that matter most and makes the home a character, showcasing TheKey’s approach and emphasis on keeping seniors rooted in the spaces and stories that define them,” added Stephanie Hartzband, GALE group creative director.

