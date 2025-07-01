Milk Can Do (Almost) Anything in MilkPEP's Anime Spot

MilkPEP and agency partner GALE have launched a bold new youth campaign, 'Milk Can Help,' that embraces the energy and exaggeration of anime to speak directly to gen z. With humour and cultural relevance, the campaign highlights milk’s benefits while playfully acknowledging that milk can’t do everything.



Each spot opens by showcasing what milk can help with, but quickly reminds viewers that even milk has its limits. For instance, while milk can help build strong muscles, it can’t help extend your curfew. The creative leans into classic anime tropes, using over-the-top visuals, intense music, and wildly exaggerated action to bring everyday teen dilemmas to life. Beginning June 29th, 'Milk Can Help,' which runs in six- and fifteen-second spots, will begin to roll out across Crunchyroll, YouTube, Snap, and TikTok–with new episodes releasing throughout the year.

“With ‘Milk Can Help,’ we’re showing up for teens in a way that feels fresh, honest, and culturally in tune,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “Milk has real benefits - supporting strength and growth - but we’re not pretending it can do everything. By pairing humour with a visual style teens love, we’re reminding them that milk is powerful, relevant, and very much a part of their world.”

“We started with a simple truth: milk can do a lot - make you stronger, help you grow - but it can’t do everything,” added Ali Eng, GALE creative director. “So we leaned into that tension in the most absurd, entertaining way possible. By using anime, we were able to exaggerate milk’s limitations while still celebrating its real strengths. It’s a fun way to connect with teens on their terms.”



'Milk Can Help' is MilkPEP’s first foray into anime and was created in partnership with the award-winning global creative studio Nexus Studios and world-class directorial collective WERE.

