Mothers Break Into Broadway-Worthy Nursery Rhymes in Theatrical MilkPEP Campaign

MilkPEP has unveiled its latest campaign from agency partner, GALE.

The campaign, titled ‘Mom’s Show Must Go On,’ gives mums the standing ovation they deserve by shining a humorous, theatrical spotlight on the everyday performances mums give. Inspired by the idea that mums constantly entertain, it casts them as the unsung stars of family life. The new spots showcase mums breaking into Broadway-worthy nursery rhymes or freestyle dance routines – set not on big stages, but in the chaotic world of home. The work captures the creativity, stamina, and energy it takes to raise kids, underscoring how the strength and restorative power of dairy milk helps.

The campaign is live across TikTok, Netflix, Meta, and YouTube, and supports MilkPEP’s mission to make milk culturally relevant through emotionally resonant, socially sharable storytelling. It comes on the heels of the latest campaign GALE created for MilkPEP, ‘Milk Can Help,’ which went live earlier this month.

“Mums are the ultimate performers – improvising, entertaining, and showing up with energy day in and day out,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “This campaign shines a light on that often-overlooked part of motherhood and reminds us that milk helps mums do it all – providing nourishment for strength and endurance, and helping them get the rest they need to keep going.”

“We all remember our mum's classic performances – original stories, invented superheroes, made-up songs. Their audience might be small, but the hard work and creativity are all there,” said Andre de Castro, group creative director at GALE. “By framing these moments as full-on performances, paired with the kids’ reactions as the audience, we brought humor to what it takes to be a parent—and showed how milk helps power it all.”

