senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Mothers Break Into Broadway-Worthy Nursery Rhymes in Theatrical MilkPEP Campaign

15/07/2025
14
Share
The campaign, created with GALE, captures the creativity, stamina, and energy it takes to raise kids

MilkPEP has unveiled its latest campaign from agency partner, GALE.

The campaign, titled ‘Mom’s Show Must Go On,’ gives mums the standing ovation they deserve by shining a humorous, theatrical spotlight on the everyday performances mums give. Inspired by the idea that mums constantly entertain, it casts them as the unsung stars of family life. The new spots showcase mums breaking into Broadway-worthy nursery rhymes or freestyle dance routines – set not on big stages, but in the chaotic world of home. The work captures the creativity, stamina, and energy it takes to raise kids, underscoring how the strength and restorative power of dairy milk helps.

The campaign is live across TikTok, Netflix, Meta, and YouTube, and supports MilkPEP’s mission to make milk culturally relevant through emotionally resonant, socially sharable storytelling. It comes on the heels of the latest campaign GALE created for MilkPEP, ‘Milk Can Help,’ which went live earlier this month.

“Mums are the ultimate performers – improvising, entertaining, and showing up with energy day in and day out,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “This campaign shines a light on that often-overlooked part of motherhood and reminds us that milk helps mums do it all – providing nourishment for strength and endurance, and helping them get the rest they need to keep going.”

“We all remember our mum's classic performances – original stories, invented superheroes, made-up songs. Their audience might be small, but the hard work and creativity are all there,” said Andre de Castro, group creative director at GALE. “By framing these moments as full-on performances, paired with the kids’ reactions as the audience, we brought humor to what it takes to be a parent—and showed how milk helps power it all.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from GALE
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from GALE
Endurance
MilkPEP
15/07/2025
Milk Can Help
MilkPEP
01/07/2025
Your Home, Your Care
TheKey
21/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1