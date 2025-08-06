GALE Research Reveals Community as Future of Loyalty Programs

GALE has released its first ever loyalty programs report, 'From Transaction to Connection: The Future of Loyalty Programs.' It includes the results of a survey of 1,000 US consumers conducted by the agency, examining consumer relationships with and behaviours within loyalty programs.
For brands, investing in a loyalty program delivers benefits across multiple fronts, including improving consumer retention, increasing lifetime value, and creating more opportunities for hyper-personalised marketing that captures attention. While transactional benefits like discounts and free shipping remain important, the report shows that nearly 70% of consumers are more likely to join a loyalty program with an active community, and 71% consider engaging with fellow members to be important. For brands to build a successful loyalty program today, deeper emotional connections and community engagement must serve as its core drivers.
“People might join loyalty programs for the points and perks, but if that’s all you’re offering, you’re leaving a lot on the table. The real magic happens when a program builds community, sparks real connections, and gives members a say in shaping the experience. That’s what actually drives people to join, stick around, and stay engaged,” said Jason McCann, managing director, creative at GALE. “The survey also showed a real affinity among gen z, millennials, and men regarding their views on brand loyalty programs, especially in a desire for community.”
Some core takeaways included:
Nearly 30% of respondents said they have 'definitely' felt a stronger connection to a brand because of the social aspects of its loyalty program. This research reveals that, if brands want to stay connected to consumers, their loyalty programs must evolve from transactional engines into opportunities for connections between consumers and with the brand itself.
For more information or to access the full report, see here.