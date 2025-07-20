The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast with Sally Miller Is Out

The latest episode of The emPOWER Breakfast podcast, hosted by Athene Parker, is now live and features an honest, moving and profoundly human conversation with Sally Miller, one of the most loved figures in our industry.

Sally has celebrated her 50th birthday, offering a moment to reflect on a life and career marked by strength, humour and compassion. She speaks candidly about caring for her mother, who is living with advanced dementia, sharing the daily realities of family caregiving that so many face but few talk about openly.

Sally takes us through some of the most defining and challenging moments of her life while also building a remarkable career in advertising and media. From navigating grief and loss to finding resilience and joy, her story shows the power of vulnerability, empathy and connection in leadership and beyond.

It is an important and timely conversation for our industry about creating more human-centred, supportive cultures where people can bring their whole selves to work, and where care is seen as a shared responsibility.

The full emPOWER Breakfast Podcast Series Two, Episode One with Sally Miller is out now. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, subscribe, and please leave comments and feedback.