Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
The Who’s Final Tour Livestreamed with Heart and Precision by Lowkey Films

12/06/2025
In partnership with Live Nation and Outside Organisation, Lowkey Films brings fans closer to music history with a dynamic, intimate livestream of The Who’s last North American tour

When The Who announced their final North American tour, The Song Is Over, it marked the end of a major chapter in music history. For a band with a legacy spanning over 60 years, the tour carried weight - not just for fans in the arena, but for the global audience tuning in online. Lowkey Films was brought on to produce the livestream, working closely with long-time collaborators Live Nation, and partnering with PR masters Outside Organisation, to deliver a high-quality, thoughtful capture of the event.

Public domain (from KRLA Beat magazine, 1966)

From a production perspective, this project was a great example of how far live music filming has come. The turnaround was tight, as is often the case with live shows of this scale, but the goal was always clear - to produce a clean, dynamic stream that felt worthy of the moment. Lowkey Films, known for our music-based visual work, approached the job as we always do, with a combination of speed and precision. Within mere days, the team was in place - cameras rigged, crews assembled, everything ready to go.

Photo: Jim Summaria via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY‑SA 3.0

What made this livestream particularly iconic wasn’t just the band’s status, but how the production brought a bit more intimacy to the event. Alongside a montage of concert footage from over the years, the stream consisted of an interview with Pete Townsend and Roger Daltry. It gave a real insight to the dynamic between the bandmates, and the years of friendship between them, some seemingly quite rocky!

Heinrich Klaffs / CC BY‑SA 2.0

We were delighted to have the opportunity to document something that is so meaningful to so many.

