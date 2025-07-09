senckađ
Skyla Tylaa Unveils Bold New Visual Era with The Suite Shop

09/07/2025
Crafted in a single-day shoot led by Lowkey Film's creative director Jak Payne, the campaign blends editorial beauty with real-world edge

Photography by Jak Payne

For rising star Skyla Tylaa, the next chapter needed a visual identity to match her evolving sound - bold, self-assured, and unapologetically her. To craft this, Skyla teamed up with The Suite Shop, our creative direction studio at Lowkey Films, for a full-scale visual campaign that introduced the new era with clarity, cohesion, and flair.

Led by creative director and photographer Jak Payne, the project came together in a single-day shoot, with a tightly focused team working across photography, styling, hair, and makeup direction to build a fully realised look that would stretch across the entire campaign. From single artwork to press stills, every asset was curated to reflect Skyla’s confidence, femininity, and the sharp edge that defines her as an artist.

The Suite Shop worked closely with Skyla from the early concept phase with Jak, developing not just the visuals, but the styling and glam language that would anchor the entire campaign. Think beauty that’s editorial but wearable, style that blends softness with strength - deliberate choices that reflect Skyla’s presence both on and off stage.

Shot across multiple set-ups in one day, the production was streamlined but intentional, ensuring a consistent visual language that could be rolled out seamlessly across digital platforms, media placements, and marketing touchpoints.

The result? A campaign that feels cohesive without being clinical - true to Skyla’s roots, but clearly signalling a new era. It’s a testament to what can happen when creative direction is treated not as an accessory, but as a foundation.

And for The Suite Shop, it’s another proof point: when artists are met with clarity, collaboration, and craft, the visuals don’t just accompany the music - they amplify it.

