news
Lowkey Films Delivers a Candid Look at Dua Lipa’s Wembley Nights

10/07/2025
41
Share
Lowkey Films and Becky Garner capture the adrenaline and intimacy of Dua’s double sell-out shows in 'The Beat Before' spot, all while keeping sustainability at centre stage

On the eve of Dua Lipa’s two-night takeover of Wembley Stadium, a combined crowd of 180,000 fans, the clock was ticking. But instead of chaos behind the scenes, what unfolded was a meticulously coordinated, high-energy dance of final rehearsals, soundchecks, styling calls, and quiet reflection. Captured with cinematic precision and raw intimacy over 4 days, a new short film by Becky Garner and Lowkey Films, gives more than a backstage pass - it’s a love letter to the fans, the performance, and the people behind the pop star.

Directed by Becky Garner and produced with an eye for both storytelling and sustainability, the film is a fly-on-the-wall chronicle that pulls you into the moments before Dua took the stage.

Up Close with a Global Icon

Shot in the 24 hours leading up to Dua’s headline shows the film blends stylised visuals on Super8 Film with handheld moments of calm and contemplation. We see Dua arriving at the venue, finessing final details with her team, bouncing between rehearsals and reflecting on the scale of the moment.

What could have easily been a glossy promo piece instead delivers something more emotionally textured - balancing anticipation, ritual, and vulnerability with the spectacle of thousands of fans awaiting her arrival.

Built for Impact, Not Emissions

Behind the lens, the production followed Lowkey’s BCorp credentials, aiming to reduce environmental impact at every stage. The team followed a carbon-conscious approach that proved meaningful choices don’t have to compromise creative ambition. The majority of the crew travelled via public transport, and equipment was stored on-site between shoot days to avoid extra delivery mileage. Rather than outsourcing food, the team used the tour’s existing catering.

A Film that Lives in the Now

The film is being praised not just for its behind-the-scenes access, but for capturing the cultural weight of the moment. Dua, a global popstar at the height of her fame, stepping into her biggest shows to date, doing so with grace, style, and intention. After a week on Instagram the film had 142 million views.

Dua Lipa: The Beat Before combines Lowkey’s music credentials with their newest venture - a full documentary department headed by Tara Bartlett.

