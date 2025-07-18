senckađ
Gracie Abrams Shines in Dreamlike Hourglass Campaign

18/07/2025
Becky Garner directs the capture of Hourglass’s new campaign launch with Lowkey Films, blending beauty, stardom and Soho magic

There’s a quiet, cinematic glow to the collaboration between rising pop star Gracie Abrams and luxury beauty brand Hourglass. To mark the launch of Abrams as the new face of the brand, director Becky Garner and production company Lowkey Films captured a dreamlike film and a suite of stills that blend understated elegance with modern cool. Shot on location in London—the city at the heart of the campaign—the work frames both Gracie and Hourglass in a light that is intimate, polished, and effortlessly magnetic.

Shot in the days leading up to a buzzy Hourglass pop-up in central London, the film traces Gracie’s campaign through a city that mirrors her own style: introspective, radiant, and effortlessly cool. From the elegant Broadwick Hotel in Soho, where she has her makeup done, Garner's direction brings intimacy and polish in equal measure.

Set against a palette of muted golds and summer sparkle, the visuals are unmistakably Hourglass - luxurious but never loud.

Lowkey Films captured the breadth and scale of the OOH campaign that was unfolding across the city - billboards in Shoreditch, and Central London takeover, all culminating in a one-night-only Hourglass pop-up that drew celebrities, superfans, and beauty insiders alike. Gracie herself made a surprise appearance, causing a ripple of excitement through the crowd.

Green by Design

As with all recent Lowkey Films shoots, sustainability wasn’t an afterthought - it was embedded from the start. The team followed a low-impact production model, transporting crew by public transport and on foot, and using natural light wherever possible.

