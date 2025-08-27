The Pizza Company Turns Thailand’s Most Relatable Clutter Into Free Pizza

Every Thai household has them. Ketchup. Chili sauce. Mustard. Fish sauce. Vinegar.



Tiny packets kept 'just in case,' stuffed into fridge doors, crammed into cupboards, balanced on top of microwaves. With delivery booming, these stashes have quietly grown, a national clutter everyone shares.



The Pizza Company, Thailand’s largest pizza chain, and VML Thailand saw more than a mess. It saw an idea so simple it felt inevitable: turn those forgotten packets into free pizza and get people back into restaurants.

On Mother’s Day, honouring the country’s No. 1 sauce keepers, the brand launched 'Sauce Packet Coupon.' The mechanic was pure simplicity: bring any unused sauce packets, from any brand, to any Pizza Company restaurant nationwide. Weigh them. The heavier the stash, the bigger the discount, up to 100 baht, enough for a medium pizza.

The response was instant. Social media lit up. Families arrived with bags, boxes, even buckets of sauce packets. Dining rooms filled across the country. The campaign not only sparked conversations but also delivered measurable results. Average Order Value (spending per bill) increased by 58%. On digital platforms, the campaign reached an additional 2.6 million people, with engagement soaring by 109,000 interactions.



From delivery-era clutter to dine-in crowds, a zero-cost item found in every home became zero-baht pizza and one of Thailand’s most loved brand activations of the year.

