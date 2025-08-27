senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

The Pizza Company Turns Thailand’s Most Relatable Clutter Into Free Pizza

27/08/2025
18
Share
VML Thailand converts sauce packets into free pizza to encourage people back into restaurants

Every Thai household has them. Ketchup. Chili sauce. Mustard. Fish sauce. Vinegar.

Tiny packets kept 'just in case,' stuffed into fridge doors, crammed into cupboards, balanced on top of microwaves. With delivery booming, these stashes have quietly grown, a national clutter everyone shares.

The Pizza Company, Thailand’s largest pizza chain, and VML Thailand saw more than a mess. It saw an idea so simple it felt inevitable: turn those forgotten packets into free pizza and get people back into restaurants.

On Mother’s Day, honouring the country’s No. 1 sauce keepers, the brand launched 'Sauce Packet Coupon.' The mechanic was pure simplicity: bring any unused sauce packets, from any brand, to any Pizza Company restaurant nationwide. Weigh them. The heavier the stash, the bigger the discount, up to 100 baht, enough for a medium pizza.

The response was instant. Social media lit up. Families arrived with bags, boxes, even buckets of sauce packets. Dining rooms filled across the country. The campaign not only sparked conversations but also delivered measurable results. Average Order Value (spending per bill) increased by 58%. On digital platforms, the campaign reached an additional 2.6 million people, with engagement soaring by 109,000 interactions.

From delivery-era clutter to dine-in crowds, a zero-cost item found in every home became zero-baht pizza and one of Thailand’s most loved brand activations of the year.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from VML Thailand
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from VML Thailand
Rain Coupons
Lotus's
17/07/2025
Let Them See Love
Thai Red Cross Society
28/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1