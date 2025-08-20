Thai Food Brand Roza Reimagines Emergency Relief with 'Ready Bag'

Every year, Thailand faces recurring floods and natural disasters. Time and again, communities rally to support those affected, sending thousands of traditional relief bags. But while the intention is good, the reality is that many of these bags fall short: meals can’t be cooked, nutritional needs aren’t met, and variety and dignity are often overlooked.
Enter Roza, a 50-year-old Thai food brand, rethinking what a relief bag can - and should - be. Their new initiative, the 'Ready Bag', goes beyond simply filling stomachs: it’s a thoughtfully designed rescue kit that nurtures recovery for body and mind.
Working closely with frontline partners - including the Mirror Foundation, Oon Ai Rak, and volunteer jetski team - Roza examined the realities of disaster zones: limited access to clean water, cooking facilities, and time, alongside high stress and uncertainty. Traditional relief solutions were often impractical or incomplete.
Mr.Suvit Wangpattanamongkol, marketing director of Hi-Q Food Products Co., Ltd., reflects, "We’ve seen good food wasted because some recipients simply couldn’t eat it. Even en route, fresh items often expire before reaching the end point. That reality pushed us to rethink what a relief bag really should be."
Project Roza Food Rescue, developed with VML Thailand Agency, combines 50 years of food expertise, field insights, and nutritional science. The result: Ready Bag - a kit designed to be practical, nutritionally balanced, culturally considerate, and psychologically supportive.
Examples include:
- Chicken porridge, a comforting, easy-to-digest protein-rich option
- Rice with tuna, delivering lean protein and essential minerals
- Riceberry chicken, providing fibre and sustained energy
- Pumpkin–carrot soup, rich in vitamins A and C for immune support
Instead of waiting for disaster to strike, Roza is developing a proactive distribution system, ensuring Ready Bags reach communities as early as possible when cooking resources and clean water are scarce. This approach transforms emergency aid from merely survival-focused to recovery-focused, helping recipients regain strength and dignity in the aftermath of crisis.
The Ready Bag may look simple, but it represents a systematic, science-driven approach to disaster nutrition. Mr.Suvit explains:
"Being a food brand isn’t just about taste when life is normal - it’s about being ready when food is the most urgent form of care."
The initiative is already in action: Ready Bags have been delivered through Oon Ai Rak and other partners to flood-affected civilians and border patrol units in Sisaket Province, providing convenient, safe, and nutritionally complete meals to those who need them most.
For Roza, a good food brand means being ready when no one else can be, ensuring every meal supports not just survival, but true recovery - body, mind, and community.