Lotus's Turns Rainy Days Into Shopping Days with 'Rain Coupons'

At Lotus’s, everyone deserves a little delight every day - whether it’s sunny, cloudy, or pouring down with rain. As Thailand’s trusted convenience store and supermarket, Lotus’s is turning gloomy, stay-at-home rainy days into unexpected feel-good moments with a brand-new buzz worthy idea: 'Rain Coupons.'



During Thailand's intense rainy season, most people instinctively stay indoors, hide out, or find themselves stuck waiting for the downpour to stop. Understanding this natural behaviour, Lotus's wants to completely flip that habit - inviting everyone to grab an umbrella, embrace the rain, and discover hidden delights waiting just outside their doors.



'Rain Coupons' - A Revolutionary Promo That Comes with the Rain



The idea from VML Thailand is simple but surprising: When it rains, huge hidden coupons appear on the pavement in front of Lotus’s Go Fresh stores near consumers, the deals pop up like magic. Shoppers can snap a photo of the rain-activated coupon and redeem it for instant discounts in-store.





Exclusive Rainy Season Essentials and Irresistible Deals



Rain Coupons unlock a carefully curated selection of must-have rainy season essentials designed to make life easier during Thailand's wettest months. The ultimate crowd-pleaser? A limited-edition raincoat coupon offering a completely free raincoat - valued at 0 Baht - ensuring that even the most unprepared shopper can stay dry while hunting for more deals. The offers include a special deal umbrella of savings that keeps you ready to go out and shop, significantly discounted laundry detergent that ensures clothes stay fresh regardless of how damp and humid the weather becomes, plus an attractive 10% storewide discount perfect for those rainy day pick-me-ups that everyone needs.



Additional seasonal offers rotate regularly, including discounted ready-to-eat for cosy rainy evenings, fruit and vitamins for booster, and even special combo deals on hot beverages perfect for warming up after getting caught in the rain.



The Ingenious Technology Behind the Magic



Lotus's innovative approach utilises advanced waterproof spray technology to carefully stencil giant coupon designs directly onto the pavement. When rain begins to fall, the specially treated areas remain completely dry while the surrounding untreated pavement becomes thoroughly soaked - creating a striking visual contrast that reveals clear, eye-catching promotional deals that are impossible to miss even from a distance.



This weather-activated advertising represents a breakthrough in experiential marketing, combining practical utility with genuine surprise and delight. The technology ensures that coupons remain clearly visible and easily photographable even during heavy downpours, while disappearing completely during dry periods to maintain the element of surprise.

​



Strategic Placement Beyond Store Locations



The brilliance of Lotus's strategy extends far beyond its own store locations. Rain Coupons are strategically appearing around high-traffic areas throughout Bangkok and other major Thai cities, including busy bus stops where commuters seek shelter, popular subway stations with heavy foot traffic, densely populated condominium neighbourhoods where residents frequently shop for daily necessities, and even near competitor convenience stores - all designed to tempt people who find themselves stuck in the rain to make a quick, rewarding run to the nearest Lotus's location instead of waiting it out.



This guerrilla marketing approach maximises visibility during peak rainy season months while creating multiple touchpoints that reach customers wherever they might be when the weather turns. The campaign effectively transforms the entire city into a massive, interactive advertising space that only activates when conditions are perfect.



A Campaign That Celebrates Thailand's Rainy Season



Rather than viewing Thailand's intensive rainy season as an obstacle to retail success, Lotus's has cleverly positioned it as an opportunity for connection, surprise, and community engagement. The campaign acknowledges the reality of Thai weather patterns while encouraging people to embrace rather than avoid the rain.



This innovative approach reflects Lotus's deep understanding of local consumer behaviour and demonstrates the brand's commitment to creating positive experiences even during challenging weather conditions. By rewarding customers who venture out during rain, Lotus's reinforces its position as a retailer that truly understands and cares about the daily lives of Thai consumers.



Don't Hide from the Rain This Season

So this rainy season - don't hide from the rain or let gloomy weather dampen your spirits. When the skies cloud up and the rain begins to fall, Lotus's ensures you can still feel a little delight every day - even on the rainiest ones. Keep your eyes peeled for Rain Coupons, snap a photo the moment you spot one, and rush into your nearest Lotus's Go Fresh location for incredible deals that won't last once the ground dries up.



Run for the deals before it dries up - and discover your new favourite shopping days in the rain!

