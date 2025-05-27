Thai Red Cross Society Celebrates the Power of a Hug

The Organ Donation Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, together with the Thai Red Cross Eye Bank, joined forces with Charoen Pokphand Group, True Corporation and VML Thailand to continue the 'Let Them See Love 2025' campaign with the launch of a new film, 'Thank You, Giver.' The film features heartfelt hugs as symbols of deep gratitude for the selfless decision to donate. The campaign highlights the vital role of family members, who are often the ones to give final consent for organ and eye donations when a loved one passes away due to brain death. It also encourages people to register as donors - both during their lifetime and at the end of life - to help extend the lives of those still waiting for a second chance. The event took place at True Digital Park.



For the past 19 years, Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation have continuously collaborated with the Thai Red Cross Society to drive the 'Let Them See Love' campaign, aligning with their commitment to sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. A key focus has been on improving quality of life by consistently promoting organ and eye donation. For the past 19 years, Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation have continuously collaborated with the Thai Red Cross Society to drive the 'Let Them See Love' campaign, aligning with their commitment to sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. A key focus has been on improving quality of life by consistently promoting organ and eye donation.

This year, they teamed up with VML Thailand, a leading advertising agency, to create the moving short film 'Thank You, Giver.' The film delivers a deeply emotional and powerful message about the act of giving, based on the true story of a mother who made the courageous decision to donate her late daughter’s organs and eyes after she was declared brain-dead. Although donors and recipients may never meet, the film shows that gratitude can still be felt - through a meaningful, powerful hug.

As the upcoming Songkran Festival approaches, it presents a meaningful opportunity for Thai people to begin the New Year with the spirit of giving. The public and families are encouraged to take part in the 'Let Them See Love' campaign by considering registering their intent to donate organs and eyes. This is one of the most profound acts of merit - because every act of giving is a chance to save a life, and every decision made from the heart by those left behind is a priceless gift to someone still waiting for the chance to truly live again.

VML Thailand, entrusted as the creative force behind this year's campaign, developed the emotionally resonant 'Organ Hug' concept aimed at encouraging families of those with brain death to consider organ and eye donation. The agency crafted a touching narrative based on the true story of Mrs. Wanpen Tibjah, who made the profound decision to donate her daughter Nalinthip Saelee's organs, ultimately saving eight lives. The film's powerful moment comes when organ recipients embrace Mrs. Wanpen in gratitude, symbolically bringing her closer to her daughter's legacy. The film delivers an emotionally stirring message about the transformative power of giving.

Those who wish to become donors can easily register their intent to donate organs and eyes with the Thai Red Cross Society through the 'Eye and Organ Donation' mobile application or by visiting the website. In addition, the public can give support by contributing to the cost of organ and cornea transplantation procedures, helping extend the lives of patients awaiting this vital opportunity. Donations can be made through the following channels: