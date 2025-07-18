The Monthly Cut 003 Is Now Available to Stream and Download

​The Monthly Cut 003, the newest edition of Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards’ global creative showcase reel, is now available to stream and download.



This month’s showcase features standout work for Channel 4, Telstra, Huggies, Ōura, Beats by Dre, Whānau Ora, Brittany Ferries and more, from Homeground, McCann, 4creative, Leo Burnett, nice&frank, Pereira O'Dell, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Motion Sickness, Academy, Stink, Love Song, Nexus Studios, Object and Animal, Supernormal, Company 3, Rumble Studios, Cut+Run, Barking Owl, tenthree, King Lear (and many others).



Following the release of The Monthly Cut 003, the creative council - whose job it is to curate the work that makes the Cut - will be refreshed for the coming quarter. A fresh crop of brand, agency and craft leaders will be reviewing the work that comes out in July, August and September.



​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “Somehow we are already into our third edition of The Monthly Cut! This initiative and event series has become a fast established favourite with our community and it’s been great to give a global platform to another ten projects this month. We premiered the reel in London last night (17th July) in front of a huge crowd, showing our audience work from all over the world that they don’t get a chance to see. To be able to inspire and educate creatives all over the world is a real honour. We’re already looking forward to our next edition!”





How do I get The Monthly Cut?



All Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to access the reel, which can be streamed and downloaded. Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to gain access to the new feature.



If you are a Standard or Premium member and didn’t receive an e-mail please contact themonthlycut@lbbonline.com for assistance.



Who selects the work on The Monthly Cut?



Every edition of The Monthly Cut is curated in collaboration with a creative council made up of respected leaders from across the global brand, agency and craft landscape, alongside LBB’s editorial and creative excellence teams.



The first creative council curated the first three reels, spotlighting work released in April, May and June. That council was packed full of heavyweight, global creative talent - including Coca-Cola’s Islam ElDessouky, IPG’s Susan Credle, BBDO’s Chris Beresford-Hill, Droga5’s Tara Ford and Rethink’s Aaron Starkman. The next creative council will be announced soon.

