The Mayda Creative Co. Appoints Kristen Bedard-Johnson as Executive Producer and Director of Strategic Growth

​The Mayda Creative Co., the award-winning studio known for blending craft and technology to bring bold ideas to life, has announced the appointment of Kristen Bedard-Johnson as executive producer and director of strategic growth. In this newly created, dual role, Kristen will help shape Mayda’s long-term growth strategy while leading high-level production initiatives across the studio’s diverse portfolio.

With over two decades of experience in live-action production, talent management, and creative partnerships, Kristen has built a reputation for producing ambitious work at scale. She has collaborated with top-tier directors and agencies on global campaigns, immersive experiences, and brand-driven storytelling in a career that includes roles at Radical Media, Furlined, Smuggler, and most recently Sanctuary Content. Her projects have earned recognition from Cannes Lions, AICP, D&AD, and the Clios, reflecting a career shaped by creativity, leadership and craft.

"Mayda is a place where big ideas actually happen”, commented Kristen. “What drew me here was the ambition of the work and the thoughtfulness of the people behind it. I'm excited to help shape how Mayda grows, not just in scale, but in opportunity, expanding the kind of stories we tell and the ways we bring them to life."

"Kristen brings a rare blend of strategic insight and production expertise," said Barry Parkhill, managing director of Mayda. "She knows how to take a big idea and bring it to fruition without losing what makes it special. At Mayda, we're constantly challenged by our clients and partners to take creatively ambitious, often complex ideas and figure out how to make them real. Kristen’s experience across production and strategy is exactly what we need as we push into new creative territories and continue to grow the scale and scope of our work."

Based in New York, Kristen will work closely with Mayda’s creative, production, and commercial teams to shape new opportunities, nurture talent partnerships, and lead key projects from concept through delivery. Her appointment builds on Mayda’s mission to turn ambitious ideas into meaningful work across film, design, experience, and technology.