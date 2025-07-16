The Adventures of Memento Mori Relaunches to Rethink Life, Death, and Meaning

The critically acclaimed podcast The Adventures of Memento Mori and The Mayda Creative Co. have joined forces to reimagine how we think about life, death, and everything in between.

Now entering its tenth year of existential inquiry, the genre-defying podcast hosted by D.S. Moss asks life’s biggest, and most avoided, question: What happens when we remember we must die?

Part philosophical scavenger hunt, part spiritual quest, Memento Mori has drawn in audiences with its signature blend of dry humour, cultural exploration, and deeply human storytelling. The show is relaunching in anticipation of two powerful new seasons, alongside a revitalised brand, a fresh visual identity, and an intentional content strategy to expand its reach and community dialogue across platforms and generations.

What began as a creative experiment transformed into a personal calling. Over the past few years, Moss has gained national recognition for his work as a humanist chaplain, an evolution directly shaped by the podcast’s decade-long exploration of impermanence. His practice includes spiritual care for those navigating profound transitions, including inmates on death row, where Moss’s work brings dignity, presence, and emotional witness to those seeking meaning.

At a time when mortality is trending in public discourse, from death doulas to digital legacy, this relaunch arrives in sync with a culture rethinking how it honours impermanence.

“This is not a show about death. It’s about living intentionally with death as your North Star,” said D.S. Moss. “Ten years in, I’m still chasing answers and more curious than ever. Partnering with Mayda gives this new chapter the creative legs it needs to go further. There’s something radical about asking audiences not only to think differently, but feel differently about life, memory, and their place in the world.”

With Mayda’s narrative-driven creative direction, the partnership will bring Moss’s chaplaincy-informed perspective to life across multimedia touchpoints, from digital platforms to real-world reflections.

"Our partnership with The Adventures of Memento Mori reflects Mayda's continued commitment to producing meaningful, high-quality content across diverse platforms and formats,” said Mayda Creative Company co-founder Zu Al-Kidiri. “This isn’t just a great show, it’s a necessary one. We’re proud to support its growth as part of Mayda’s expanding portfolio of standout original storytelling.”

Since its debut, The Adventures of Memento Mori has carved out a singular space in the podcasting landscape. Season One introduced listeners to host D.S. Moss’s personal reckoning with mortality, blending field recordings, interviews, and introspective narration into a genre-bending journey. From death cafes and cryonics labs to Buddhist monasteries and funeral homes, the season explored how different cultures and belief systems confront the inevitability of death.

Season Two deepened the inquiry, shifting from external exploration to internal transformation. Moss examined grief, legacy, and the ethics of dying through conversations with psychologists, artists, and spiritual leaders. The season also marked a tonal evolution, balancing satire with sincerity, and inviting listeners to consider not just how we die, but how we live in the face of it.

Highlights of the relaunch Include:

Retrospective Reflections - Companion segments revisiting past episodes with new insights and context

From Taos to NYC - A road trip-turned-time capsule, with video content released on YouTube alongside full audio drops on Spotify and Apple

Modern Mori, Digitally Told - Thoughtful content strategy across TikTok, Instagram, Threads, and X, designed to deepen conversations with listeners

Listeners can stay tuned for Seasons three and four, which uncover new stories at the edge of life and meaning, including Moss’s year-long journey as chaplain to Phillip Hancock, a death row inmate in Oklahoma. Their relationship, as documented by The New York Times, offers a rare and intimate look at how two atheists confronted the final hours of life without religion.

Together, Mayda and Memento Mori are reimagining the cultural conversation around death, not as an ending, but as a daring, often joyful, invitation to live with clarity, courage, and care.

