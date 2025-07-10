The Many Musical Heroes of Matthew Moore

Matthew Moore is a multi-talented composer and performer, and his music has been featured in films, adverts, documentaries and children’s TV. He has the unique ability to compose across a wide range of styles from full orchestral tracks to small quirky ensemble pieces.
His credits include: ‘Indian Ocean with Simon Reeve’ (BBC), Freeview ‘Laughter’ Advert, ‘Around the World in 80 Trades’ (Channel 4), ‘30 Minutes or Less’ (Jesse Eisenberg), ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’, ‘Come Dine with Me’, Cartoon Network, HBO, NBC.
In addition to being an accomplished musician, Matthew is also a highly skilled recording and mixing engineer. These skills are evident in his compositions, whether he uses real instruments or creates samples that sound as realistic as possible.
For more information: www.matthewmooremusic.co.uk
Matthew> Mostly it’s getting inspired in some way or another (usually at random times!) and recording ideas on my phone – either whistling/singing or playing an instrument into the phone and then emailing it to myself.
I usually won’t listen to it for either a few hours or sometimes a few days. If at this point, I still think the idea is good, I’ll start sketching it out in Reaper. With the co-written tracks on this album, however, things worked a little differently.
Paul provided me with melodic themes (handwritten) as inspiration. I would play these into Reaper and think, “What could I do with them? What treatment could I give them?” I really enjoyed working this way. Paul is such a tunesmith. I loved getting a piece of music through the post and sitting down and playing through it!
Matthew> I normally prefer to work solo, but this collaboration was different as it was with my brother (we’re both quite similar in our musical tastes), so it was almost like working with myself!
Matthew> Watching the TV and then hearing one of my tracks! Also, coming back to tracks months, maybe even years after I’ve written them and going “Hey! That doesn’t sound too bad at all!”
Matthew> There seems to be a move away from jingles and using catchy/earworm music to represent a product or service.
I’m hoping that the days of saying “oh that’s the music from the so-and-so advert” come back, as I really think a catchy tune adds value to an advert – it drives brand recognition and creates a further mental association, a bit like a logo.
Matthew> Oh lord! So many!
I have such diverse musical tastes… I particularly love anyone who has spent time mastering their craft, who has an understanding of the theoretical side of music and sound as well as the aesthetic side.
Many of my heroes (though not all) have either studied at colleges or universities or have taught themselves theory– they go further up my chain of admiration because of that.
If you want a quick list: Rachmaninoff, Benny Goodman, Lachy Doley, Snarky Puppy, Jacob Collier, Couch, Oscar Petersen, Hank Marvin, Kenneth Leighton. From the sound world: Malcolm Addey, Geoff Emerick, Dan Worrall. All are highly skilled masters of their craft.
Matthew> Again, it varies depending on what I’m writing, but for more traditional film scores, I love John Williams – his way of writing melodies that don’t go where you expect but are proper earworms is amazing. I always try to write in a similar way – writing memorable tunes that perhaps go off in a very slightly unusual direction.
For this particular album, I was inspired by the music of Eric Rogers and Bruce Montgomery (the Carry On film composers). The way they represented the action on screen perfectly was just brilliant – the use of leitmotifs.
In terms of unusual rhythms, ‘Snarky Puppy’ all the way! In terms of sound, some of the guys and gals who I worked with in my early days and taught me the ropes, things they said have stuck with me and often pop into my head as I’m working.
Matthew> Always silent. If I have music on, I have to listen to it and concentrate, so yeah, it would distract me 100%.
Matthew> I listen to my tracks on a variety of monitors when I can. Everything from my studio to earbuds.
Just to make sure it'll work no matter what the listener has. I try and make sure, even at a low level, that the bit I want the listener to focus on is still audible/prominent
Matthew> Again, it varies, but I usually end the day browsing YouTube looking for amazing musicians to listen to - those with incredible technical skills and high levels of musicianship. I find that inspiring.
Matthew> A mix of Sonos and vinyl, all carefully catalogued. For the past couple of years, I’ve most definitely favoured vinyl….I love that sound!
Matthew> Cuba – what an experience. Their music and dance is just part of everyday life.
Also, the Dominican Republic. Music everywhere! – every shop, every restaurant – bachata, bachata, bachata! Sound-wise – the amazing natural sounds of Dartmoor.
Matthew> I’m much less tolerant of poor quality or poorly written and produced music. A.I. produced music (with really poor harmony or melody) drives me mad. Additionally, it's concerning that some people don’t seem to notice how bad it is.