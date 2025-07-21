senckađ
Score Production Music's Sounds of Score Vol. 1

21/07/2025
Score Production Music celebrates 300 albums with a new playlist

Curated to mark the release of Score Production Music's 300th album, Trip Hop Fun, this compilation provides a window into the variety of genres and styles of music that make up the catalogue.

Showcasing music from the early days of the catalogue right through to recent releases, the album includes some of the teams favourite tracks, which we hope you will enjoy listening to.

Stream the full playlist on Spotify:


Artists on Sounds of Score Vol. 1:

Dick Walter, Matthew Cang, Dick Walter Big Band, Nicola Kirsch, Markus Gleissner, Tim Bricheno / Toby Bricheno, Kevan Gallagher, Matthew Moore, George Stroud, Home, Matthew Carter, Jake Ridley, Jorden Milnes, Christina Zoina

Work from Score Production Music
NEW RELEASE: Score-307 Light Orchestral Whimsy
Matthew Moore and Paul Moore
08/07/2025
The Honesty Box
E4
08/07/2025
