news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Matthew Moore and Paul Moore Release ‘Light Orchestral Whimsy’ Album

09/07/2025
The album is a collection of light, vintage-flavoured orchestral pieces

Matthew Moore and Paul Moore have this month released Light Orchestral Whimsy. The album is a charming collection of light, vintage-flavoured orchestral pieces featuring woodwinds and strings. Playful, saucy, and gently nostalgic, these tracks are perfect for dramedy, comedy, light moments, and whimsical storytelling.

Matthew Moore said, "For this album, I was inspired by watching great comedy and dramedy TV and films and loving the way the composers skillfully enhanced what was happening on screen with superb music. Also, I got a chance to work with my brother who is, in my book, an unpretentious musical master and a natural tunesmith."

Paul Moore was "inspired mainly by the jazz and light music of the ‘40s era".

This album can be licenced: 307 Light Orchestral Whimsy

Or enjoyed on Spotify or the other streaming services.​

Read more from Score Production Music here.

Credits
