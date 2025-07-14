The Creative Process and Influences of Paul Moore

Paul Moore studied music at Dartington College of Arts and then went on to obtain a master's degree specialising in composition at Southampton University. He is a multi-instrumentalist and is equally at home composing light music or contemporary atonalism.





LBB> When you’re working on a new brief or project, what’s your typical starting point? How do you break it down, and how do you like to generate your ideas or responses

Paul> I usually start by playing around with ideas on the keyboard, and then map out a possible outline plan once I've got some bits that sound reasonable. Also, I make rough notes here and there about how I might move from one idea to the next.





LBB> Music and sound are in some ways the most collaborative and interactive forms of creativity – what are your thoughts on this? Do you prefer to work solo or with a gang, and what are some of your most memorable professional collaborations?

Paul> I normally prefer to work on my own, except in the case of my brother Matthew, whom I enjoy working with, as our tastes are very similar. One of the many musical skills he possesses is producing interesting and catchy arrangements in a wide variety of styles.





LBB> What’s the most satisfying part of your job and why?

Paul> I just get a real buzz from hearing tracks that I was involved in being used on TV.





LBB> Who are your musical or audio heroes and why?

Paul> The list of those I admire is virtually endless. It includes Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Glenn Miller, Harry Roy, Beatles, Queen, McFly, Benjamin Britten, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Witold Lutoslawski.

Reasons why I might admire a particular singer could include having a unique vocal quality and particular way of putting a song across, with a pop group the ability to conjure up a whole stream of hits one after another, and with composers those who have the ability to produce works which demonstrate the same outstanding quality whether they are writing a carol or a piano concerto.





LBB> And when it comes to your particular field, are there any particular ideas or pioneers that you go back to frequently or who really influence your thinking about the work you do?

Paul> I have two main influences. Firstly, the tutors at college and university who taught me composition. Secondly, the books and scores that I study and the music I listen to as a result of this.





LBB> When you’re working on something that isn’t directly sound design or music (let's say going through client briefs or answering emails) – are you the sort of person who needs music and noise in the background, or is that completely distracting to you? What are your thoughts on ‘background’ sound and music as you work?

Paul> Any form of background music is a distraction that challenges my ability to concentrate. As a result of this, my work rate slows right down, and ultimately, I may give up completely.





LBB> On a typical day, what does your ‘listening diet’ look like?

Paul> Most days begin with Radio 3 in the morning and occasionally a lunchtime or evening concert or CD. Evenings, I look up YouTube to listen to a score I'm looking at or some songs.





LBB> Do you have a collection of music/sounds, and what shape does it take (are you a vinyl nerd, do you have hard drives full of random bird sounds, are you a hyper-organised Spotify-er…)?

Paul> My collection consists of vinyl, cassettes, and CDs. It includes folk, jazz, pop, classical, musicals, comedy, children’s stories, birdsong, steam trains, and sound effects.





LBB> Outside of the music and sound world, what sort of art or topics really excite you, and do you ever relate that back to music?

Paul> I'm interested in history topics, so I find, for example, that music by a composer such as John Dowland would help me to imagine myself back in the Tudor period.





LBB> Let’s talk travel! It’s often cited as one of the most creatively inspiring things you can do. What are the most exciting or inspiring experiences you’ve had when it comes to sound and music on your travels?

Paul> One of my most memorable experiences, though a very simple one, relating to sound and travel, occurred during holidays in North Wales. Walking across Barmouth bridge, spanning the Mawddach estuary in the peaceful late evening, and hearing the sound of Oyster Catchers.