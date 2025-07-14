The Creative Process and Influences of Paul Moore

Paul Moore studied music at Dartington College of Arts and then went on to obtain a master's degree specialising in composition at Southampton University. He is a multi-instrumentalist and is equally at home composing light music or contemporary atonalism.
Paul> I usually start by playing around with ideas on the keyboard, and then map out a possible outline plan once I've got some bits that sound reasonable. Also, I make rough notes here and there about how I might move from one idea to the next.
Paul> I normally prefer to work on my own, except in the case of my brother Matthew, whom I enjoy working with, as our tastes are very similar. One of the many musical skills he possesses is producing interesting and catchy arrangements in a wide variety of styles.
Paul> I just get a real buzz from hearing tracks that I was involved in being used on TV.
Paul> The list of those I admire is virtually endless. It includes Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Glenn Miller, Harry Roy, Beatles, Queen, McFly, Benjamin Britten, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Witold Lutoslawski.
Reasons why I might admire a particular singer could include having a unique vocal quality and particular way of putting a song across, with a pop group the ability to conjure up a whole stream of hits one after another, and with composers those who have the ability to produce works which demonstrate the same outstanding quality whether they are writing a carol or a piano concerto.
Paul> I have two main influences. Firstly, the tutors at college and university who taught me composition. Secondly, the books and scores that I study and the music I listen to as a result of this.
Paul> Any form of background music is a distraction that challenges my ability to concentrate. As a result of this, my work rate slows right down, and ultimately, I may give up completely.
Paul> Most days begin with Radio 3 in the morning and occasionally a lunchtime or evening concert or CD. Evenings, I look up YouTube to listen to a score I'm looking at or some songs.
Paul> My collection consists of vinyl, cassettes, and CDs. It includes folk, jazz, pop, classical, musicals, comedy, children’s stories, birdsong, steam trains, and sound effects.
Paul> I'm interested in history topics, so I find, for example, that music by a composer such as John Dowland would help me to imagine myself back in the Tudor period.
Paul> One of my most memorable experiences, though a very simple one, relating to sound and travel, occurred during holidays in North Wales. Walking across Barmouth bridge, spanning the Mawddach estuary in the peaceful late evening, and hearing the sound of Oyster Catchers.