The Immortal Awards 2025: Final Info Ahead of Friday 5th September Deadline

The final deadline for The Immortal Awards 2025 is almost here, with Little Black Book members able to finalise their entries by Friday 5th September.

Entry into the competition is free for all LBB members, who may submit projects into the Immortals as part of their membership. This year Standard and Premium members may submit up to five projects, whilst Basic members may submit up to two.



If you've not yet started your entries, you can do so here. Please note, there are no entrant fees at any point during the competition – even if you are shortlisted, become a Finalist or win an Immortal or Commendation globally.

The entry system will close at the end of the day on Friday 5th September. Any companies or offices that wish to enter the Immortals but can’t make the deadline should contact Paul Monan (paulm@lbbonline.com) and Tash Atkinson (tasha@lbbonline.com) immediately to discuss extension options.



The Immortal Awards is an annual celebration of the world’s best commercial creativity and is open to all creative companies, from brands and agencies through to production, post, music and edit houses (and beyond).

Any company that is credited on a piece of work that launched between 1st September 2024 and 31st August 2025 is eligible to submit it into the competition. Full information on rules and eligibility can be found here.







How to Enter the Immortal Awards 2025

​



Above: Creative excellence team Paul Monan and Tash Atkinson run through the entry system

If you have any questions or need any help with your submissions, take a look at the How To Enter video (above) or catch up on our recent webinar session, which includes some FAQs, here.

The most common issue that users are running into this year is that their login is not attached to the company profile that they wish to make entries on. The admin of your company profile can grant access to further admins and is the fastest way to solve this issue. If you still can’t get into your profile, please contact Paul Monan (paulm@lbbonline.com) and Tash Atkinson (tasha@lbbonline.com).

Please note that the The Immortal Awards team is currently dealing with a high volume of e-mails and calls. If you have a question or need help with your entries, the team will get back to you as soon as possible and will guarantee that your submission(s) will be accepted into the competition.