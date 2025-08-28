Not Just Any To Host The Monthly Cut 005’s London Premiere (And You’re Invited!)

The Monthly Cut is returning to London, with creative production studio Not Just Any playing host for the first time to premiere the screening of the latest creative showcase on Wednesday 17th September. Secure your place for free here!

Since its launch earlier this year, The Monthly Cut has quickly become a must-attend fixture for brand, agency, and production professionals. More than just a showcase, it’s a celebration of the industry’s most outstanding work from the past month, and a chance to connect over an evening of networking, drinks, and pizza.

The Monthly Cut reel is meticulously curated by a world-class creative council, made up of industry leaders from top global brands and agencies. This month's work was selected by globally renowned creative minds including IPG’s Susan Credle, McCann Worldgroup’s Harjot Singh, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez, TBWA’s Jen Costello and M&C Saatchi’s Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson. See the full creative council behind this month’s selections here.​





What: The Monthly Cut 005 London Premiere

​Where: Not Just Any, DIESPEKER WHARF, 38 Graham St, London N1 8JX

​When: Wednesday 17th September

​Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

Cost: Free!​





First announced in March, The Monthly Cut is a curated reel of creative excellence delivered every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the global creative community.

Tickets are free, but space is limited - and with last month’s screening selling out in just a few days, we recommend snapping yours up quickly. You can see what went down at the last event here.

SECURE YOUR FREE TICKET HERE

Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “There’s been some truly wonderful work released in August, so we’re really excited to see what our Creative Council lands on for this month’s reel. These events are a real highlight of our month and it’s so fun to see and hear the reaction of the work as part of a large audience. A huge thanks to Not Just Any for opening their doors to us for this event - which we’re certain will be another cracker!”