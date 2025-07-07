Insurance Meets Interactive with The General Custom Experience in Fortnite

Road anxiety is on the rise, especially with gen z drivers. That’s why The General - an empathetic insurance provider committed to offering flexible, reasonably priced coverage for drivers when they need it most - is expanding its footprint in the gaming ecosystem with the launch of The General Road Test Royale. This custom gaming experience helps drivers tackle road test challenges, inspired by iconic real-world driving locations, in a safe, fun virtual environment.



The General Road Test Royale, from Energy BBDO, is a custom-built map that is being unveiled as its own universe in The Glitch on July 7th. The game is a direct reflection of The General’s commitment to showing up where its customers already are - and in a space where they're having fun, connecting and competing.

“At The General, we’re constantly looking for ways to meet our customers where they are and, increasingly, that’s in gaming environments like Fortnite,” said Kale Sligh, AVP of marketing at The General. “With The Glitch, we’re going beyond a logo placement to create a true experience that reflects our brand, connects with players’ passion points, and gives them a break by offering an escape from the everyday.”



In The General Road Test Royale, players are invited to navigate obstacles quickly and efficiently with an equal amount of strategy and caution to earn in-map currency that help unlock new challenges and rewards in-game. Three city maps are available for players to race and practice safe driving on some of the nation’s most iconic driving locations: Miami, New York City and San Francisco. The game is paired with fun branded components - such as The General moustache shaped monument and The General helmet map marker - and is open to multiple players, but can also be experienced solo.



Created in partnership with Twitch and Look North World, The General Road Test Royale is unlike any other game, as it rewards players for smart, efficient driving - like staying on course, avoiding obstacles, and maintaining control under pressure. Developed in consultation with National Driving Training (NDT), the game incorporates real-world principles of safe driving in a way that’s fast-paced, fun, and engaging.

“I’m proud that Look North World and Twitch are partnering to bring The General Road Test Royale to life - it’s a smart, immersive way for the brand to show up in Fortnite with purpose,” said Alexander Seropian, founder and CEO of Look North World. “Fortnite is the perfect platform to connect with young, aspirational drivers - and as a parent of newly licensed teens, I know how powerful and timely this message really is. And oh my gosh, turning the typical racing game mechanics on their ear is so much fun!"



The General will be hosting a streamer tournament between sixteen of the top Fortnite streamers on Twitch to generate excitement and fun. As part of this brand collaboration and activation, The General has partnered with a number of popular streamers, including T-Pain - Grammy-winning artist, beloved gamer and Twitch personality - who will be livestreaming playthroughs of the experience in July and competing in The General’s tournament on Twitch in August.



"Being a part of The General’s new commercial was pretty cool, and getting to take that energy into Fortnite is even better,” said T-Pain. “I can’t wait to stream my experience of The General Road Test Royale and show the community what the brand built. It’s creative, it’s chaotic, and it’s truly one of a kind.”

To drive additional excitement around The General’s tournament streams on Twitch, viewers can participate in two separate giveaways: one for a chance to win a 2025 Honda Civic, and another featuring prizes like a PlayStation 5, Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro 250 Headphones, and Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Glasses. No purchase is necessary to enter either giveaway. Each giveaway is sponsored and administered by The General's promotional partners. Full details, including official rules and eligibility requirements, will be available by early August.



Gamers can find The General on Twitch and can use Island Code 9524-2023-3031 to access The Glitch on Fortnite.

