Jack Daniel's Brings the Soul of Tennessee to the Global Stage

22/05/2025
Energy BBDO’s new campaign highlights the craft, character, and rebellious spirit that made Jack a legend

Created in partnership with Energy BBDO, “That’s What Makes Jack, JACK” is a bold, rootsy return to what made Jack Daniel’s an icon. Once the whiskey of choice for cultural legends like Sinatra and the Rolling Stones, Jack is reinforcing its status as a badge of independent spirit for a new generation.

The campaign is built on a strategy of embracing Jack’s maverick spirit and highlights everything that makes Jack unique—from its charcoal mellowing process to its unchanging methods straight from Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel’s stands apart due to its enduring commitment to traditional methods and genuine character—a legacy that dates back to the processes pioneered by Jack Daniel himself.

The new creative puts this distinctiveness front and centre, celebrating the flavour that’s both authentic and timeless. Shot at the Jack Daniel Distillery, the film grounds the work in real, unfiltered authenticity and reinforces Jack’s relentless dedication to never cutting corners.

Launching globally starting in May, this campaign is designed to remind the world why Jack Daniel’s remains a household name—and a whiskey like no other.

"Say the name Jack in any bar in the world and everyone knows what you’re talking about. But to too much of the world Jack’s become just a bottle, a t-shirt. This campaign aims to reclaim the name and redefine it for today, reintroducing the brand with the iconicity Jack deserves." commented Robin Laurens and Jonathan Fussell, executive creative directors at Energy BBDO

“This marks a return to our roots of how we tell the story of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. It’s anchored in who we are, where we come from and why we are a whiskey like no other.” said Mark Bacon, SVP, global managing director, Jack Daniel’s

