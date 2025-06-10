M&M’S Celebrates 80 Years of Shared Joy and Connection with ‘It’s More Fun Together’

M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is unveiling its new global creative platform, 'It’s More Fun Together.' Reaffirming its mission to bring people together through the power of fun, M&M’S is doubling down on what it does best — delivering joy through its iconic candies, tapping into the humour of its beloved spokescandies and creating unforgettable shared moments.

“For more than 80 years, M&M’S has proven that fun is better when shared,” said Jane Hwang, global portfolio vice president and managing director M&M'S. “The new creative behind 'It’s More Fun Together' builds on our rich history and uses our brand’s signature jester wit and humour to spark connection, inspire fun and create moments of shared laughter for our fans — because no one brings people together through laughter and fun better than M&M’S.”

With nearly 8 in 10 gen z, millennials, and boomers naming M&M’S as their favourite candy, the brand has a unique ability to unite generations through fun. 'It’s More Fun Together' taps into the universal truth that humanity craves togetherness, and blends humour, spontaneity and everyone’s favourite iconic chocolate candies to celebrate shared moments that connect us.

“By leaning into the fun that has made M&M’S such a beloved, iconic brand, we open up immense opportunity for the type of creativity that has made this brand generationally compelling,” said Rankin Carroll, global chief creative officer, Mars Snacking. “We know that to maintain this iconicity, we must – and we will - continue to keep fans at the heart of how the M&M’S brand comes to life. Co-creation is the future of brand building, and ‘It’s More Fun Together’ lays the foundation for us to do just that.”

The new creative platform is:

Relatable and fun : The creative showcases real life examples of how M&M’S can bring spontaneous fun to any situation. With the help of our spokescandies, consumers will experience fresh storytelling that highlights how M&M’S shows up for our fans in relatable and ordinary ways.

: The creative showcases real life examples of how M&M’S can bring spontaneous fun to any situation. With the help of our spokescandies, consumers will experience fresh storytelling that highlights how M&M’S shows up for our fans in relatable and ordinary ways. Tastier than before : M&M’S will highlight not only its product but also the mouth-watering flavours that make up the iconic portfolio of chocolate candies — from delicious chocolate to ooey-gooey caramel to toasty peanuts.

: M&M’S will highlight not only its product but also the mouth-watering flavours that make up the iconic portfolio of chocolate candies — from delicious chocolate to ooey-gooey caramel to toasty peanuts. More globally relevant than before : “It’s More Fun Together” is built to resonate in the 100+ countries where M&M’S are sold.

: “It’s More Fun Together” is built to resonate in the 100+ countries where M&M’S are sold. Centred in togetherness: A distinctive element within the M&M’S logo for more than 80 years, the platform places a continued emphasis on the ampersand — demonstrating the many ways M&M’S brings people together through the power of fun.

For more information and to join the fun this year, follow M&M’S on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or visit MMS.com.

