Echoes of Identity: The Future of Arabic Voice Cloning in the GCC

Lately, there’s been a wave of stories about people hearing their own voices in ads without ever giving permission. What once felt like science fiction is now very real: AI voice cloning is here, and it’s changing the media landscape in the GCC.



Whether it’s personalised ads in regional dialects or AI-powered concierges greeting hotel guests in Khaleeji Arabic, synthetic voices are becoming the new sound of connection. And in many ways, it’s working. These voices feel authentic. They speak the way we do.



But as this tech becomes more common, so do the big questions. Who gets to speak? And who’s really in control?



How We Got Here: The Tech That Talks Like Us



Voice cloning today is astonishingly good. With just a few seconds of audio, AI can recreate tone, rhythm, and accent in ways that feel almost indistinguishable from a real human voice.



In the UAE, some marketing teams are already using AI generated voiceovers to localise ads at scale. For example, Dubai based startup CAMB.AI has developed real-time dubbing and voice cloning technology used in advertising and film to adapt voices across multiple dialects including dynamic content that adjusts based on location, such as Dubai, Riyadh, or Doha (source: Adgully).



While on the other hand, Voice platform Verbatik also offers localised Emirati Arabic voices for digital ads, allowing brands to create regionally relevant campaigns (source: Verbatik).



To take it a step further, at a global scale, brands are already looking at maximising AI voice dubbing usage with celebrities in order to customise their brands campaign. Such as, Mondelēz Diwali campaign where the ads were GEO-targeted and mentioned the brand names based on the audience’s location (source: The Guardian).



This all sounds like a win win situation?



Well, not always. For people whose voices are copied without consent or whose dialects aren’t represented at all, it raises some serious concerns. Who owns a voice? And is this tech helping us communicate, or is it stripping something essential away from us?



What’s Really at Stake?



Voice is deeply personal. In Arab culture, voice isn’t just how we speak, it’s how we connect. It carries memories, emotion, and identity. A single word can reveal where someone’s from or remind you of a family member’s voice.



So when you hear something that sounds just like someone you know but it’s not actually them it can feel strange, even a little unsettling. Like something close to you has been taken and used without asking.



It’s not just about data. It’s about dignity.



Consent shouldn’t be optional. Here’s the uncomfortable truth: a lot of people don’t even realise their voices are being used. Maybe it came from a podcast, a video they uploaded years ago, or even a voice note shared online. Then suddenly, there it is. Their voice, in a context they never agreed to.

Back in 2023, a case with YouTuber caused a bit of a stir, when a company cloned his voice for ads without asking. While it didn’t happen in the GCC, it showed just how easy it is to misuse someone’s voice and how fast this kind of thing could spread.



If it can happen there, it can happen here or anywhere.



There’s no one 'Arabic' voice. Arabic isn’t one voice. It’s many, each with its own flavour, rhythm, and roots. Emirati Arabic is different from Saudi, which is different from Bahraini. But a lot of AI tools still stick to one 'neutral' or overly formal dialect.



And when that happens, we don’t just lose detail, we lose identity. The voices that make us, the inside jokes, the local slang, the warmth, eventually get flattened into something generic.



According to the 2025 GCC Tech Pulse report by Gulf Data Insights, nearly half of UAE consumers can’t tell the difference between synthetic and real Arabic voices in ads.



That’s powerful. But also, a little scary.



What Needs to Change?



This isn’t a call to stop innovation. It’s a call to shape it responsibly. Here’s what should happen next:



1. Give people control over their voices. Let creators license their voices on their terms. Use tools like smart contracts or opt-in registries. And please don’t assume something public is free to copy.



2. Protect dialects and cultural nuance. Build tools that support the full range of Arabic dialects and not just Modern Standard Arabic. Involve native speakers and cultural experts. And be upfront: if an ad is AI-generated, say so.



3. Build real rules and regulations. The GCC can lead by setting voice rights laws. Certify ethical campaigns. And educate people: your voice is data and it deserves protection.



A Big Opportunity for the GCC



The UAE has already taken steps in ethical AI, from Dubai’s Ethical AI Toolkit to the National AI Strategy 2031. This momentum can and should extend to voice tech.



Just imagine watching a commercial in your dialect. It sounds familiar. You later find out the voice was artificial but the actor gave permission, got paid, and is proud of the work.



That’s how we build trust. Not just with technology but with transparency and respect.

Final Word: Your Voice Still Matters



As synthetic voices become more common, the question isn’t just “Can they sound real?”

It’s “Do they represent us or replace us?”



In the Arab world, voice has always been how we pass down stories, culture, and meaning. Let’s make sure that doesn’t get lost in the noise of innovation or even evolution.



Because whether it’s your actual voice or a cloned one, the principle stays the same: your voice should still be yours.



And just like music artists get paid when their tracks are played, maybe it’s time voice artists get the same deal, licensing their voices and earning from their work, not just lending it once in a recording booth and forgotten forever.

