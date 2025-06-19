Ranveer Singh Plans the Ultimate Family Holiday to Abu Dhabi One Message at a Time

The Ranveer Singh Family Vacation campaign from Serviceplan Middle East taps into a simple truth - over 500 million Indians are active WhatsApp users, and for many families, group chats have evolved into virtual living rooms where everything from dinner plans to holiday destinations are debated with passion, emojis, and a flood of stickers. Experience Abu Dhabi built the campaign on the insight that “most Indian family holidays begin with a text message on the family group.”



Set inside a fictional group chat, the film features Ranveer Singh and his extended on-screen family engaging in a hilarious, emoji-laden debate over where to vacation next. Each character represents a common group chat archetype - from the sceptical auntie to the enthusiastic kids - mirroring how decisions are really made in Indian families. Scenes cut between the chat and vivid real-life experiences in Abu Dhabi, showcasing thrilling theme parks, luxurious shopping and Indian cuisine that feels like home.

The campaign also goes beyond film. Recognising the power of peer-to-peer recommendations in India, Experience Abu Dhabi created custom WhatsApp stickers featuring Ranveer Singh in playful poses - designed to organically infiltrate group chats across India. These stickers, which reflect typical reactions in a group setting ('Flight mode:on', 'No kaam, only araam.#InAbuDhabi' etc.) were shared across social media and directly with audiences to drive engagement and virality.

“A family holiday is not an easy agreement. Options are proposed, drafted like resolutions, debated in group chats, amended mid-call, and sometimes vetoed by the youngest delegate with the biggest opinions” said Sajju Ambat, director of creative strategy and insights.

By bringing the family WhatsApp group to life with a recognisable face like Ranveer and a format people engage with daily, the campaign positioned Abu Dhabi as a destination that meets everyone’s needs - and wins over even the toughest travel critics: your own family.

The campaign speaks to Experience Abu Dhabi’s continued focus on insight-led storytelling, tailored for key international markets like India. It’s not just a promotion - it’s a reflection of how Indians plan, negotiate, and ultimately experience travel together.