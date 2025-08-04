Jameel Motorsport Turns Riyadh Boulevard Into Drift Circuit

A first-of-its-kind stunt has blured the line between motorsports and gaming, right in the heart of Riyadh.

Before the world’s biggest gaming event takes over the city, Jameel Motorsport snuck in first, with two Toyota Supras and a wild idea: drift where no car had ever been allowed before.

The Riyadh Boulevard, home to the Esports World Cup (EWC), is a no-car zone by design. But with the 2025 edition just around the corner, Jameel Motorsport, EWC’s strategic and founding partner, saw an opportunity to merge its motorsports DNA with its growing support for the competitive gaming ecosystem.

The result? A film that brings the chaos and energy of gaming to life through the language of speed, precision, and tire smoke. Styled like a video game, from the loading screen to the car selects, the film shows the two Toyota Supras drifting through the closed boulevard after hours, turning an empty venue into the ultimate competitive playground.

But getting it done was no easy feat.

“No one’s ever drifted on Riyadh Boulevard before. Probably because it’s a no-car zone. And drifting without a car is really just aggressive walking. Which sounds better than it looks. But once the idea was out there, everyone was on board. We got the car. We got the permits. And just after midnight, we had a tiny window to send it. So with the help of an awesome team, we did,” said Sameer Suri, creative director, Serviceplan Arabia

“As a founding partner of EWC, we’re not just here to support gaming, we’re here to reimagine it. This stunt is just one of the many ways we’re bringing the worlds of gaming and motorsports closer together. With our presence at the event, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what competition can look like,” remarked Munir Khoja, managing director of Jameel Motorsport and marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

And while the film was a standout stunt on its own, it also signals something bigger: a brand known for dominating real racetracks is now claiming its place on virtual ones too. From horsepower to player power, Jameel Motorsport continues to back the future of competitive performance, on any track, in any arena.

The film is now live on all Jameel Motorsport and Jameel Gaming

