BMW Motorrad Launches 'Throttle Therapy' as a Digital Detox for the Overstimulated

​BMW Motorrad and its UAE dealership AGMC, have unveiled 'Throttle Therapy' – a minimalist campaign created by Serviceplan Middle East that reframes motorcycling as a digital detox.

The series of 10-second films, created by Serviceplan Middle East and released across Instagram and YouTube, speaks directly to motorcycle communities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The idea: in a hyperconnected world, riding offers rare, uninterrupted presence. It’s not just a thrill – it’s therapy.

“These are films for the overstimulated,” said Laith Al Emailat, account director at Serviceplan Middle East. “They work subliminally – like someone whispering ‘log off’ directly into your dopamine loop. We’re not fighting tech. We’re inviting people to come up for air.”

The campaign was inspired by the daily reality of its core audience: affluent professionals juggling high-pressure, always-on desk jobs. For them, cars often serve as an extension of their phones – filled with screens, connectivity, and distractions. But motorcycles don’t allow that luxury. They demand full attention, total presence, and a focus on the road ahead.

“For many of our customers riding is therapy,” noted Ziad Boghdady, marketing and customer lifecycle management director at AGMC Motorrad. “We didn’t want another ‘hard sell’ motorcycle ad. The industry tends to overexplain bikes. This is a quiet rebellion.”

Directed by Saleh ElGhatit and produced by Bigfoot Films, the campaign leans into the power of brevity. “This was a fun challenge,” said Saleh. “We had to distil everything into 10 seconds – but if they were any longer, they’d defeat their own purpose.”

'Throttle Therapy' supports AGMC’s strategy to grow BMW Motorrad’s visibility in a region where car culture still dominates – by showing that motorcycles aren’t just transport, but a gateway to clear mind and escape from the noise.

