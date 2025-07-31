Effie Awards Singapore 2025 Announces 128 Finalists

The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore (AAMS) announces 128 finalists for the Effie Awards Singapore 2025, marking a record-breaking year for marketing effectiveness recognition.



The 22nd edition of Effie Awards Singapore saw a 17% increase in submissions from 2024 highlighting the growing recognition of the awards as the global benchmark for marketing effectiveness. Notably, 25 of the 44 participating agencies and brands returned to take part in this year’s edition.



The finalists of Effie Awards Singapore 2025 showcased a diverse range of innovative, data-driven, and purpose-led campaigns that delivered tangible business results, reflecting the evolving priorities of marketers in a rapidly shifting consumer, media, and marketing landscape. This year’s top performing categories reflect a significant industry shift towards purpose-driven marketing, with robust agency and brand partnerships delivering effectiveness across:



1. Government & Public service



2. Youth Marketing – products & services



3. Social Good: Brands, Non-profit



4. Non-profit







Effie Singapore Learning Festival 2025



Launched in 2023, the Effie Singapore Learning Festival champions the role of marketing in driving business effectiveness by showcasing best-in-class Effie-winning cases and in-depth insights from Singapore and the region. This year, it aims to sustain a diverse environment for knowledge exchange and professional development for marketing professionals, brand leaders, and tertiary students.



Headlining the Effie Singapore Learning Festival this year are three keynote speakers:



Spotify's transformative approach to the Indian market will be explored by Anirban Roy, chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett India, as he unpacks 'How Spotify Created an Artist Movement to Make India Pay for Music.' This multi-award-winning strategy has captured prestigious accolades including WARC Gold, India Effie Gold, and the Grand Prix at India's premier advertising festival, the Abbys.

​Danielle Chapman, managing partner at Ogilvy Australia, will dissect the strategic brilliance behind 'Till it's Done,' the campaign that secured the Grand Prix at the 2024 APAC Effie Awards. Attendees will gain exclusive access to the creative and effectiveness methodologies that drove this standout success story.

Offering a brand-side perspective, Sulin Lau, regional head of marketing and brand at Grab, will detail how 'Think like a Brand, Work Like an Agency' has revolutionised Grab's internal marketing operations since 2020. With this approach, Grab has accumulated multiple Effies across five countries and achieved the dual distinction of Malaysia's Effie Brand of the Year and Effie Agency of the Year in 2024, while securing the second position in APAC Effie Index rankings - showcasing the power of data-driven insights generated by performance-focused e-commerce marketers.

At the Effie Singapore Learning Festival this year, participants can expect to unpack the strategic thinking behind award-winning campaigns, offering deep insights into what drives marketing effectiveness. It will also feature presentations of some shortlisted campaigns from Effie Singapore Awards 2025, giving delegates a rare opportunity to learn how top marketers turn bold ideas into measurable business results.



The line up of shortlisted campaigns include:



'Complete Protection, Complete Stories', BBH Singapore, Income Insurance, New Product, Service or Business - Launch, Innovation or Line Extension

'Empower Today, Shape Our Tomorrow', BLKJ Havas, Early Childhood Development Agency, Government & Public Service

'GOMO Value Campaign', Publicis Chemistry, Singtel Telecommunications, Youth Marketing – Products & Services

'That time the Swifties did not break Grab', Grab Creative Studio, T&AE – Timely Opportunity & Current Events

'Find Your Financial Calm', McCann Worldgroup Singapore, Central Provident Fund Board (CPF Board), Government & Public Service

'A Full Plate', Blanc, Fairprice Group, Social Good – Brands, Non-profit

'If you feel it, it's REAL', The Secret Little Agency, Agency for Integrated Care, Non-Profit

'Huat Heist', RGA Media Group Singapore, Kentucky Fried Chicken Pte Ltd, Seasonal Marketing

'Foiled Once More' – The First Ever Music Video that is also an Anti-Terrorism Campaign”, VML Singapore, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government & Public Service

'It's Not Crazy. It's the Navy', MullenLowe Singapore, Republic of Singapore Navy, Sustained Success

'LoveSG 2024 – Garlic Chilli. It’s Singapore Thing.', Leo Singapore, McDonalds, T&AE – Timely Opportunity & Current Events

'Turning Leaving Notes Into Living Notes', TBWA\Singapore, Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), Non-Profit

'Brat Tea', Forsman & Bodenfors, Yeo’s, Small Budgets – Non-Profit, Products, Services







Event Details



Effie Singapore Learning Festival:



27th August 2025 (Wednesday), 09:00am – 5.00pm



Effie Singapore Gala:



27th August 2025 (Wednesday), 6.30pm – late

Registration for the Effie Singapore Gala and Effie Singapore Learning Festival is now open here.

The full list of the Effie Awards Singapore 2025 finalists is available here.

