123 Finalists to Vie for Top Honours at the 2025 APAC Effies

​Effie APAC has announced that 123 finalists have emerged following two intense rounds of judging, with the winners set to be revealed at the Awards Gala on 19 September.

The second round of judging saw some 110 judges convene in Singapore to lend their expertise in weighting the merits of each case. The jury was led by chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger of L’Oréal, and eight heads of jury, Anthony Wong of Accenture, Charlotte Lee of OMD, Helen McRae of Mindshare, Kartika Guerrero of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Mikimasa Hamamatsu of Nissan, Stephanie Ng of HSBC, S. Subramanyeswar of MullenLowe Group, and Vishnu Mohan of Dept.

The shortlisted entries originate across 12 territories in APAC, with India holding a sizable lead with 49 finalists over the runner-up’s Australia and Singapore with 19 and 17 finalists respectively. Ogilvy dominates the ranks for Agency Network with 36 finalists, while powerhouses McDonald’s and Unilever hold the top position for Client Network with eight finalists each.

“Each year, our judges face the challenging task of identifying the most effective work across the region—work that not only delivers results but also excels in strategy and creativity. It has been an honour to connect and deliberate alongside such an amazing judging panel. The submissions this year showcase the incredible talent across APAC, from both global and local brands, but above all, they highlight the people behind the work. Congratulations to all finalists for meeting the rigorous Effie standards. We look forward to celebrating the winners with you on 19 September at the Awards Gala”, said chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger.

The APAC Effie Awards is the region’s highest accolade for marketing effectiveness, honouring the most outstanding works that have proven results. Recognised by marketers and clients alike, the Effies continue to champion and inspire excellence in marketing communications.

The full list of finalists can be accessed here. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on 19 September at Four Seasons Singapore. To access the latest competition updates, visit here.

