news
Effie Europe Announces Its 2025 Grand Jury

30/06/2025
EACA and Effie Awards Europe have announced the Grand Jury for the 2025 Effie Awards Europe competition

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe have announced the distinguished group of marketing leaders who will serve on the Grand Jury for the 2025 Effie Awards Europe competition. This jury will determine the Grand Effie Winner, the highest honour recognising the most effective marketing campaign of the year.

As the global authority on marketing effectiveness, the Effie Awards celebrate ideas that work, recognising marketing efforts that not only captivate but also deliver meaningful business impact.

The 2025 Effie Awards Europe Grand Jury comprises top industry leaders from diverse sectors. Their task: to evaluate the year’s most successful marketing and choose the campaign that best shows strategic brilliance, creative execution, and outstanding results. The session will be moderated by Iva Bennefeld, VP marketing and brand excellence and transformation Europe at Mondelēz International.

“I am honoured and excited to moderate this year’s European Grand Effie Jury, reflecting a high-calibre cast of industry professionals. Together we will be reviewing Europe’s finest Marketing Business Cases – which stand out to drive business and do so in a new, inspiring way – leading the way in Effective Marketing. Six months Countdown has started ticking – looking very much forward to a challenging and yet rewarding day! “, said Iva.

The 2025 Effie Awards Europe Grand Jury members are:

  • Agnieszka Getler- Kicman, Marketing Director, Danone, Żywiec Zdrój, Poland
  • Barbara Sala, Europe Sr Connections Director, Coca-Cola, Italy
  • Ben Curtis, Global Vice President, Rexona, Unilever, The Netherlands
  • Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, United Kingdom
  • Darren Hawkins, Head of Effectiveness, Europe & UK, McCann Worldgroup, United Kingdom
  • Demet İkiler, EMEA CEO, Publicis Groupe, Turkey
  • Duarte Roquette, Chief Strategy, Growth and Innovation Officer, BAR Ogilvy, Portugal
  • Grainne Wafer, Global Category Director Beer, Vodka, Liqueurs, Convenience, Diageo, Ireland
  • Marielle Wilsdorf, Creative Managing Director, Scholz&Friends, Germany
  • Neal Davies, Chairman, TBWA\Ireland, Ireland
  • Pathman Ruthirapathy, Global MD, Innovation, Havas Media, United Kingdom
  • Peter Hoffman, Senior Industry Head / Agency and Partner , Google, Germany
  • Susanne Plümecke, European COO, INNOCEAN Europe, Germany
  • Suvi Lähde, Executive Creative Director, SEK, Finland
  • Sven Huberts, President, Global Experience & Innovation, Dentsu, The Netherlands
  • Vas Kourakis, Global Marketing Effectiveness Director, L'Oreal, France
  • Věra Šídlová, Global Creative Thought Leadership Director, Kantar, Czech Republic

The jury will meet on 10 December in Brussels, ahead of the EACA/Effie conference and Awards Gala, where the Grand Effie announcement will be the pinnacle of the show. Check out the full jury list and profiles.

