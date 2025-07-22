The AA Helps Manic Family Hit the Brakes on Chaos and Cruise Into Calm

The AA is rolling out a bold new social campaign,‘Meet the AAmans’, spotlighting the confidence drivers can feel knowing they’re backed by The AA’s full suite of services – from insurance, accident management and breakdown recovery to servicing your car at home – even in the most bizarre and unexpected moments.

Developed by creative agency The Gate London and produced by Dark Energy, the social-first campaign brings to life the next chapter of the brand’s award-winning platform,‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA.’, first launched in 2023. The platform recently picked up a Marketing Society Award for Brand Communication – Large.

This latest iteration introduces audiences to the AAmans - a charmingly chaotic family who seem to attract life’s oddest misfortunes. From losing keys down a Portaloo to receiving unsettling news from a psychic, each short-form story ends with one reassuring truth: It’s OK, they’re with The AA.

Launching today acrossTikTok, Meta, and Reddit, the campaign is designed specifically for fast-paced, social-native storytelling - leaning into authentic family moments, told with The AA’s trademark hyperbolic humour.

​Lucy Donagh and Becky Reynolds, creative team from The Gate said, “Meet The AAmans brings The AA's platform to social, following a cheerful but slightly chaotic family through everyday mishaps. Luckily, they’re with The AA. These short, snappy reels prove that comedy thrives in this format.”

Ria Purser, head of brand marketing at The AA, said, ‘I’m really excited to see these social-first videos go live. They tie directly into true customer insight, targeting family audiences, while capitalising on the humour of our It’s OK platform and driving the confidence of being with The AA.’

Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.

