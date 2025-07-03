The AA Proves Even Vampires Trust Its Breakdown Service

The AA has unveiled a new ad to promote its breakdown service. The latest spot builds on the brand’s successful platform, ’It’s OK, I’m with The AA’ and this time, things take a supernatural turn.

Titled ’Vampires’, the ad – created by creative and communications agency The Gate London – follows two vampires who find themselves in a tense situation in which their convertible breaks down just as the sun begins to rise. With dawn fast approaching, one of them starts to panic until the driver calmly drops the magic words: “It’s OK, I’m with The AA.”

Directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films, the ad continues the campaign’s signature hyperbolic style, blending humour and high-stakes drama to showcase the speed with which The AA gets their members back on the road. Running across TV, Vampires reinforces The AA’s position not just as the UK’s leading breakdown provider, but also as the value of being with the best.

“‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ has really connected with people. It lets us explore plenty of scenarios, even one with vampires like in this case, always reinforcing the same truth: drivers trust The AA, and that trust makes all the difference when things go wrong”, said Lucas Peon, chief creative officer at The Gate.

Simone Scaysbrook, head of marketing at The AA, said, “Our latest advert continues the light-hearted tone of our ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ campaign, reminding people that even in the most unpredictable or perilous moments, it’s OK, because The AA have got you covered. While the scenarios may raise a smile, the message is important; reliable breakdown cover matters. We want our customers to feel reassured, knowing that with The AA, they have the best breakdown cover, no matter what their journey throws at them.”

Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed. Visit theaa.com.

