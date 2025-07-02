senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

The AA Dramatises Drivers Confidence in Jurassic World: Rebirth Inspired Campaign

02/07/2025
26
Share
The Gate London demonstrates that with The AA, drivers are always prepared for whatever the road throws at them

For its latest Out of Home (OOH) campaign, The AA has partnered with the action-packed new cinematic event, Jurassic World Rebirth, timed to coincide with the release of the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film in UK cinemas on 2nd July. The AA’s campaign uses iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic World Rebirth in fun and disruptive ways to showcase the virtues of its breakdown cover, accident claims service and insurance products.

The digital OOH campaign launched first, complemented by a special build unit unveiled last weekend (28th June) at Southbank, near the London Eye. The installation captured the attention of thousands of passers-by over the weekend.

Designed and created by creative communications agency The Gate London, with media planning by the7stars and build by New Substance, the campaign demonstrates that with The AA, drivers are always prepared for whatever the road throws at them. And what greater driving jeopardy could there be than an encounter with a giant Titanosaurus or a T.rex?

“Partnering with a movie studio is a great way to connect with audiences. Jurassic World Rebirth gave us a big cultural moment to tap into. The build captures that energy while keeping The AA’ s brand clear, bold, immediate, and memorable,” said Lucas Peon, chief creative officer at The Gate.

Ria Purser, head of brand marketing at The AA, said, “The partnership hugely excited me. What better way to show the ultimate confidence we give UK drivers than to use such an iconic, huge and scary dino. Not only does it work brilliantly with our ‘It's OK, I'm with The AA’ platform, it completely aligns with our target family audiences and our attention-grabbing creative.”

Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in cinemas July 2, 2025.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Gate London
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Gate London
Vampires
The AA
02/07/2025
Haus of Flamingo
Very
08/05/2025
Big Spring Win
People's Postcode Lottery
05/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1