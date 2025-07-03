senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Charity Plan International UK Appoints The Gate London

03/07/2025
The Gate London will support Plan International UK in shaping its brand strategy and developing a new brand platform

Creative communications agency The Gate, part of MSQ group, has been appointed by Plan International UK following a competitive pitch process facilitated by AAR. The appointment marks a pivotal moment for the organisation which is on a mission to become the leading international development and humanitarian charity championing girls’ rights.

With a focus on key areas - including girls’ education, protection in times of crisis, freedom from violence, and control over their bodies - the organisation aims to adopt a more challenger-brand approach to its communications, increasing awareness, driving income, and strengthening advocacy efforts.

The Gate London will support Plan International UK in shaping its brand strategy and developing a new integrated brand platform that puts girls at the centre of its messaging.

Nick Radmore, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Plan International UK said, “This is a critical moment for Plan International UK as we sharpen our focus and ambition to become the leading humanitarian charity fighting for girls’ rights worldwide. Partnering with The Gate gives us an exciting opportunity to create an ambitious brand strategy that grows our supporter base and raises awareness of the urgent, often overlooked, issues faced by girls around the world.

"Together, we’ll build a unified brand that puts girls’ voices in the spotlight – so every girl can grow up safe, get the education she deserves, and make her own choices about her body and her future, no matter where she’s born."

Charlotte Wolfenden at The Gate, added, "Plan International UK’s unwavering commitment to championing girls’ rights across the world is truly inspiring. Their work transforms lives, and we’re excited to collaborate with their team to amplify their impact and engage more people in their vital mission."

The Gate, which merged with MBAStack in March of last year to join-up brand and customer experience creativity, has a strong track record of delivering powerful campaigns for charities, including the award-winning Nobody is Normal campaign for Childline, which tackled mental health stigma among young people. The agency is currently the most shortlisted agency at this year's Marketing Society Awards.

With this new partnership, The Gate and Plan International UK aim to drive a step-change in awareness and engagement, ensuring the charity’s life-changing work reaches and inspires even more people to take action.

