Thatchers Haze and Radio X Take Bank Holidays to New Heights

Thatchers Haze took the bank holiday weekend to the next level with a sky-high stunt that saw Radio X presenter Sunta Templeton broadcast a once in a lifetime DJ set whilst sailing across the Somerset skies.

To kick off Sunta’s live set, at 5:30pm, Radio X sounded the highest-ever Friday Horn, a legendary radio moment that signals the start of the weekend for listeners of Radio X’s 4 til 7 Thang with Johnny Vaughan, Gavin Woods and Sunta Templeton, from the iconic Thatchers hot air balloon.

The epic set brilliantly paired Radio X’s big energy with Thatchers cloudy cider for an unforgettable bank holiday moment. It was part of the cider maker’s month-long sponsorship of the Radio X drivetime show featuring epic competitions such as a Somerset stay and cider tour, and festival tickets.

Martin Thatcher, fourth-generation cider maker said, “At Thatchers, we’re all about crafting top-quality cider that brings people together and lifts any occasion – so where better to take our naturally cloudy cider than up into the clouds?! Partnering with the Radio X team to blast the iconic Friday Horn from thousands of feet in the air was the perfect way to start the glorious bank holiday weekend and kick off British Cider Time.”

“We’ve had some big Friday Horns in our time,” said Sunta Templeton, “but this one was literally next level! Partnering with Thatchers Haze just makes sense. We’re both about banging tunes and celebrating the end of the working day,” she continued.

A special video of the show is available on radiox.co.uk and on both the Radio X and Thatchers social channels.

Thatchers Haze has become synonymous with summer music sessions. The perfect summer pint has partnered with festivals and venues across the country to elevate those magical music moments to the next level.

“Today’s Radio X stunt captured everything that Thatchers Haze is about” said Emma Pyle, senior brand activation manager at Thatchers Cider, “enjoying those laid-back moments, with the sun on your face, music in the air and the perfect pint in hand”.

She continued, “Thatchers Haze is what cloudy cider is supposed to taste like. Naturally cloudy from the Jonagold apple, it’s crisp, sweet and bang-on for summer. Whether you're after that Friday feeling, the festival can of choice, or just soaking up the last of the sun in the garden, Thatchers Haze is that perfect summery sip. It’s the laid-back, no-fuss kind of refreshment that hits just right.”

Listeners can hear Johnny Vaughan on Radio X every weekday from 16:00 - 19:00 across the UK and on Global Player.