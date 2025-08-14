Global Academy’s Class of 2025 Achieves Record-Breaking Sixth Form Results

​Global Academy’s Year 13 Class of 2025 is celebrating a year of outstanding achievement, with students securing a record-breaking Distinction rate of 62% in their UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma, equivalent to three A*s at A Level.

This remarkable success follows a significant transition period for the Academy, which saw the appointment of a new principal and a rigorous Ofsted inspection. In March 2025, Ofsted rated Global Academy’s Sixth Form as Outstanding, commending its “exceptionally high student outcomes, strong vocational qualifications, and industry- led work placements.”

​



Industry-Ready from Day One

Specialising in the media and entertainment industry, the Sixth Form provides students with exclusive opportunities to work with leading organisations such as Canon and Global, alongside industry mentors. Students have built strong professional networks with alumni, employers, and universities, giving them confidence in their next steps, whether progressing to higher education, securing apprenticeships, or entering their first roles in media and entertainment.

Year 13 student, Conrad, said, “As part of my course, I secured a two-week work placement at Global, where I worked with the engineering team looking after all of Global’s radio brands. These experiences have given me the skills and confidence to step into my new role as a junior broadcast engineer at News UK.”

This year, Global Academy students have secured competitive roles and apprenticeships with major industry employers, including nine apprenticeships at Global, as well as positions at TwoFour Productions, ITV, Wavemaker, and News UK.

Hard Work, Record Results

Principal James Murray-Walsh praised the achievements, “These results reflect not only their dedication and hard work but also the high standard of teaching and support they’ve received throughout their time with us. It’s a testament to their perseverance and commitment to excellence in their studies.”

Year 13 student Siobhan added, “My time at Global Academy helped me expand my knowledge of the media industry, as well as key techniques in editing and advertising. My next step is travelling to South Korea to teach media and English to students.”

A Future Built on Strong Foundations

Many of the Class of 2025 will continue their journey at Global Academy by joining Year 14 this September, the Academy’s free, industry-focused alternative to university, specialising in Creative Enterprise. The programme offers students the opportunity to develop their professional portfolios, launch their own projects, and take their creative careers to the next level.

With record-breaking Distinction rates, exceptional industry engagement, and a proven track record of preparing students for success, the Class of 2025 is ready to make its mark in the media and entertainment industry.

