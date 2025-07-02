Technological University Dublin, Yugo and THINKHOUSE Launch 5th Year of Breakthrough Scholarship

Applications have opened for the 2025 Breakthrough Scholarship, a landmark initiative now in its fifth year, created to challenge the lack of representation in Ireland’s marketing and advertising industry. A collaboration between Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), Yugo, and THINKHOUSE, the scholarship provides a transformational opportunity for one talented student from a marginalised background - whether due to economic disadvantage, social, geographic, or disability-related barriers, including neurodivergence.

The awarded student will receive:

A fully funded Master’s degree at TU Dublin

Free, purpose-built student accommodation from Yugo for the academic year

A paid three-month internship with creative agency THINKHOUSE, a B Corp and SDG Champion

With over €100,000 invested to date, the Breakthrough Scholarship programme has become a proven pipeline for diverse new talent, creating real-world impact and unlocking life-changing opportunities. Applications are now open here and will close on Friday 18th July 2025 at 6PM.

Celebrating Four Years of Breakthrough Scholars

This milestone year also marks a celebration of the four Breakthrough Scholars to date; Blessing Dosunmu, Ciarán Fogarty, Niamh Bakker and Bridget George - all of whom are now successfully working within the marketing industry. From strategy to content to digital innovation, these scholars are making their mark and building careers they once believed were out of reach.

“The Breakthrough Scholarship is not just about funding one year of education - it’s about opening the door to a future,” said Donna Parsons, THINKHOUSE. “We’re incredibly proud of all four of our scholars, who are now thriving in the industry. We're lucky enough to have some of them continue their career directly with us at THINKHOUSE. Their success is a testament to the value of targeted, inclusive support - and to the talent that’s often overlooked without it.”

Industry Progress - But Not Yet Parity

The scholarship launch aligns with the latest IAPI 2024 Census, which reveals encouraging but uneven improvements in representation across Ireland’s advertising agency landscape:

18.1% of workers are now international employees, matching the national average of 18.5% (CSO 2022).

10% of the workforce now report living with a disability, up from 4% in 2023 - an indicator of increasing openness around neurodiversity.

However, 68% of workers come from affluent backgrounds, and just 10% come from underprivileged areas (7% within Dublin & 3% rest of Ireland), highlighting a persistent class and geographic imbalance.

In response, programmes like the Breakthrough Scholarship are vital in ensuring the industry opens up to more voices, experiences and perspectives.

Additionally, the IAPI Census shows 70% of member agencies now have their own DEI policies, with a further 17% adopting the shared IAPI framework - a signal of a wider cultural and operational shift across the sector.

Partners Committed to Change

Dr. Etain Kidney, head of school, marketing and entrepreneurship, TU Dublin said, “The Breakthrough Scholarship reflects what’s possible when education is made accessible. TU Dublin is proud to empower students who may not otherwise have had the chance to pursue postgraduate study, and we celebrate every scholar who has already taken that step forward.”

Kieran O’Donovan, head of client service, THINKHOUSE said, “You can’t create work that speaks to the public if your team doesn’t represent the public. Through the Breakthrough Scholarship programme, we’ve welcomed incredibly talented individuals into the agency - and into the wider industry. Their success stories are our proof of concept.”

Joe Persechino, COO, Yugo said, “At Yugo, we’re not just about providing housing - our goal is to empower students during their educational journeys, focusing on professional development, mental and physical health, and sustainability. We’re proud to be part of the Breakthrough Scholarship programme that shows how targeted support can open pathways to long-term success.”

​Blessing Dosunmu, 2024 scholar, who now works at THINKHOUSE as a client service executive, said, “The Breakthrough Scholarship helped me achieve my dream of completing a Master’s and gave me the practical experience and connections to start a career I’m passionate about. It was life-changing.”

To apply or learn more, visit here.

