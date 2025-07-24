The ‘Heineken Ahhh-cademy’ Returns for Year Two

​HEINEKEN Ireland has commenced year two of its three-year on trade quality programme, the Heineken Ahhh-cademy. Phase two of the nationwide rollout has built on the success of last year’s launch with HEINEKEN investing a further €1 million in the programme. The initiative reflects the company’s continued dedication to supporting and upskilling hospitality staff, helping to drive quality consumer experience while reducing the expense to publicans.



Phase one of the initiative saw thousands of bar staff from hundreds of pubs trained across six locations nationwide. Taking on board feedback from the 2024 graduates and insights gathered through mystery shopper visits last summer, the programme has been enhanced and expanded for 2025 - returning bigger and better for phase two. Key developments include larger venues, increased training capacity and new focus areas designed to further elevate bar staff skills. Between July and September, almost 3,000 staff are set to take part in training sessions across six locations, including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, Sligo and the newly added Dundalk.

The 2025 programme kicked off on July 21st at The Complex in Smithfield, Dublin. Throughout the training, participants will gain essential bartending skills - from changing a keg to mastering the perfect pour. Customer service remains a core focus, with sessions designed to help staff navigate high-pressure shifts - such as busy Saturday nights - with confidence and professionalism.



New for phase two is a stronger emphasis on the fast-growing non-alcoholic drinks category, which has experienced +77% growth over the last three years. This evolving trend presents a valuable opportunity for emerging bartenders to better meet changing consumer preferences within the on-trade sector. There is also more emphasis on glassware and glasscare, coinciding with the hugely successful launch of the new glass from Heineken launched earlier this year.

Speaking at the launch of phase two of the Heineken Ahhh-cademy, Jason Cox, on-trade commercial director at HEINEKEN Ireland, said: “As Ireland’s leading lager brand, quality is at the heart of everything we do. We're proud to launch phase two of the Heineken Ahhh-cademy with a further investment of €1 million into this pioneering initiative, benefitting thousands of hospitality staff nationwide. We listened carefully to feedback from last year’s graduates and again partnered with our customers to evolve the programme, using gamification to allow for an engaging and competitive learning experience for younger audiences. We are delighted to roll out a programme that supports pub owners and equips newer entrants into the trade with the know-how and confidence to continue to deliver a quality experience in their pub, ultimately ensuring that consumers across the country can enjoy a fresh, perfectly poured refreshing pint or glass of Heineken®.”



On completion, all participants will receive a certificate signed by HEINEKEN’s Irish Master Brewer, PJ Tierney and Global Master Brewer Willem van Washberge.



The 2025 training schedule includes:



Dublin - July 21st to 31st



Sligo - August 12th



Kilkenny - August 19th



Cork - August 25th to 28th



Limerick - September 2nd and 3rd



Galway - September 9th and 10th



Dundalk - September 16th



To sign up, publicans can contact their local HEINEKEN sales representative.

