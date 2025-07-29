Barry’s Tea, HBO Classics, and Improv Podcasts: Dave Coffey’s Essential List

Dave Coffey joined THINKHOUSE as a copywriter in 2015 and has delivered successful campaigns for global organisations and beloved Irish brands, including Ben & Jerry’s, Heineken, Three Mobile, Lynx, Deloitte, Tourism Ireland, and many more.

His speciality is writing TV and radio scripts. He’s written TV ads for the likes of Jameson Whiskey, Barry’s Tea, Frank and Honest Coffee, and RTÉ.

With a background in TV, radio, podcasting, and live theatre, Dave is an IFTA-nominated writer/director with a track record for creating smart, original comedy shows with recognisable characters and a satirical edge.

He recently sat down with LBB to chat all things essential for him, from holiday getaways to his favourite authors and latest AI curiosity…





Lifestyle

Place of birth: Dublin

Hometown: Dublin

Staycation: Kilkenny or Galway.

Vacation: I’m a big fan of Portugal. The weather, the food, and the people.

Pet: Had a childhood cat named Murdoch (named after the A-Team character, not the media mogul).

Place of work: THINKHOUSE, the youth marketing agency. For over a decade.

Place of workout: A gym five minutes from the office. No excuse not to go.

Side Project: Improv podcasts ‘Phoning It In’ and ‘Welcome Back’

Mode of transport: Walking - as much as possible.

Bonus Travel Essential: A box of Barry’s Tea. No Irish person leaves home without it.





Culture

Musician: Joanna Newsom

Film director: Cohen Brothers or Paul Thomas Anderson

Author: Larry McMurtry, Flann O’Brien, Margaret Atwood

Photographer: Kevin Goss Ross

Film: ‘Casablanca’

Series: All the HBO classics. ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Deadwood’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Succession’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Veep’.

Invention: Curious to see where AI is going to take us.

Commercial: John West - ‘Bear’ or those hilarious Panda Cheese ads. I’m a sucker for an angry bear.

Music Video: ‘Virtual Insanity’ by Jamiroquai

Video Game: ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’. I’ve clocked up hundreds of hours playing and replaying this. I just started a co-op playthrough with my wife (who was a lead writer on it). I’m not biased.

Board Game: ‘Inis’ is a board game based on Irish myths and legends with beautiful imagery by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

Book: ‘A Confederacy of Dunces’ by John Kennedy Toole or ‘True Grit’ by Charles Portis. Both are very funny.

Graphic Novel: ‘Watchmen’

Podcast: ‘Phoning It In’ and ‘Welcome Back’ (this one is biased)

Newspaper (off or online): The Guardian

Obsession: Improv Comedy, Games, Karaoke

Bonus Culture Essential: Live Pro Wrestling or Ukulele Singalong Sessions





Food and Drink

Breakfast: The Veggie Fry from my local café, Parklife

Restaurant: Pickle Indian Restaurant

Cheap bite: Dash Burger for the best smash burgers in Dublin

Working lunch: A chicken fillet roll

Dish: Jambalaya or Achari Chicken

Snack: Banshee Bones

Guilty Pleasure: Smoked Beef Brisket

Bar: BAR 1661 for cocktails. Fidelity for beers. And Teach Beag for music.

Booze: Cider or Red Wine

Not Booze: Sparkling water

Bonus Food: Keelings Strawberries

Bonus Beverage: Barry’s Tea





Kit

Phone: Samsung S24+

Computer: MacBook Air at work. Generic PC at home.

Headphones: JBL Tune 175 BT

Camera: Canon DSLR

Pen/ pencil: Blue BIC Biro

Where you document an idea: The obligatory black notebook

Casual Clothing: Adidas meets Hawaiian shirts

Smart Clothing: All in black

Footwear: Converse or Nike Air Max 90

Accessory: Silver Casio watch, silver rings

Home comfort: Hanging out with my wife

App: Duolingo (Irish)

Website: BBC Good Food

Work program: Google Docs, ClickUp, Adobe Express

Analogue work tool: Pen and paper

Morning grooming/ makeup essential: Bulldog Moisturiser

Bonus Kit Essential: A pack of Rowntree’s Fruit Gums

