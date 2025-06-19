Orchard Thieves Celebrates 10th Birthday with Be More Fox Launch

Orchard Thieves, Ireland’s number one draught cider and a proud member of the HEINEKEN Ireland, unveils its bold new brand platform: Be More Fox. Rooted in culture and shaped by deep research into gen z behaviours, the campaign celebrates young adults who embrace their inner fox, making the most of life’s social adventures. In a world where ‘living life to the fullest’ now often comes with a rulebook, Orchard Thieves wants to celebrate and reward those that are savvy and determined enough to follow their own path.



Launching nationwide this summer on the brand's 10th birthday, the fox-first campaign brings the Orchard Thieves’ fox icon to the forefront of all marketing activity and celebrates those that embrace life’s social adventures with savviness and curiosity.



​THINKHOUSE is the brand’s through-the-line agency partner delivering brand strategy, creative, social, PR and Creator services. Dentsu Red Star is responsible for all media strategy and buying for Orchard Thieves.



The campaign launches with a teaser across outdoor and digital media. The playful campaign asks ‘Are You More Fox?’ and includes a QR code leading to an interactive site with rewards for those curious enough to engage. The teaser campaign also features standout lightbox installations and special builds across key locations nationwide.



The Be More Fox master campaign follows the tease campaign from June 30th, with its bold new creative direction which will feature on DOOH, OOH, VOD, Social and Digital channels. Media (Spin 1038, iRadio and RedFM) and Creator partnerships will elevate the campaign. Be More Fox spotlights Orchard Thieves Original and Orchard Thieves Wild, its latest ‘less sweet’ skew which was successfully launched in 2024.

Experiential also plays a key role with the Orchard Thieves Fox Booth; an on-the-ground activation popping up at gigs and bars across Ireland. The Fox Booth activation just launched at the Charli XCX gig at Malahide Castle, setting the tone for a summer of socialising.



​Jim Geraghty, marketing manager, Orchard Thieves, Heineken Ireland said, "With Be More Fox, we’re not just launching a campaign, we’re reigniting what Orchard Thieves has always stood for: boldness, originality and savviness. We’re proud of our position in the cider market, as number one draught cider brand in Ireland and number one cider brand for gen z. These are positions we want to proudly maintain. This campaign is about celebrating a new generation of socially switched-on cider drinkers who don’t wait for fun to find them, they create it. We’re bringing our fox back to the front of the brand, with disruptive activations and meaningful cultural partnerships that connect in real life and across platforms.”



​Dave Byrne, head of creative, THINKHOUSE, said, "Be More Fox” is a new platform that taps into the real social currency of now; being savvy with life's social adventures. 10 years ago Orchard Thieves arrived and disrupted the cider category, achieving 11% market share in just one year. Now is the right time to reimagine how we show up for a younger consumer - as so much has changed for our demographic in a decade. There’s a new generation that rejects traditional advertising and has a different ways of looking at the world. This platform ensures Orchard Thieves remains at the heart of modern culture in its own unapologetic, bold way.”

