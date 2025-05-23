T&Pm Elevates Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke to Executive Creative Director Roles

​T&Pm has announced the promotion of Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke to executive creative directors (ECD) for the UK market. This move recognises their outstanding contributions and leadership since joining the agency in March 2022 as creative directors, followed by their promotion to group creative directors in 2023.

Matt and Chris bring a wealth of experience to their new roles, having previously spent nine years at BBH, where they worked on high-profile accounts such as Audi, Weetabix, Tesco, Britvic, British Airways, and The Guardian. Their award-winning work includes a Cannes Lion for Robinsons ‘Pals’, as well as Campaign Big, BTAA, and D&AD wins for Weetabix, BA ‘Don’t Fly,’ and St John Ambulance ‘Chokeables.’

During their time at T&Pm, Matt and Chris have been instrumental in building fantastic brand campaigns for clients including Argos, Pets At Home, NatWest and British Gas. Their work on the Argos "There's More To Argos" campaign showcasing Connie and Trevor achieved exceptional results, delivering the best ROI in a number of years. Most recently they worked with British Gas to introduce long-term brand characters, 'the Things', part of the new ‘Taking Care of Things’ brand platform.

Their pitch record has also been invaluable to the agency, having helped retain the British Gas and Pets at home businesses in 2022 and 2023, and also winning new business such as William Hill in 2024.

In their new roles as ECDs, Matt and Chris will be responsible for the overall creative output of T&Pm’s UK clients.

“Matt and Chris have consistently demonstrated exceptional creative vision and leadership,” said Victoria Appleby, UK CEO of T&Pm. “Their ability to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences is truly remarkable. I am confident that in their new roles as ECDs, they will continue to elevate our creative output and drive even greater success for our clients.”

Andre Moreira, global CCO of T&Pm, added, “Matt and Chris are a powerhouse. From creating the UKs most successful retail campaign ever in Tesco Food Love Stories, which won the Cannes Media Grand Prix, countless effectiveness awards and caused a national curry paste shortage; to helping the nation realise ‘There’s more to Argos’ through the much loved Connie and Trevor (who they've recently brought to life with the power of AI, bagging a Campaign Tech Awards nomination along the way), they combine cutting-edge & common-sense and I'm very excited to see what they do next.”

Matt and Chris said, “From day one, we’ve felt right at home at T&Pm. We love the agency and the people, so we couldn’t be more excited to be helping lead the agency and improve the creative output. It’s new ground for us. But like everything we do, we’ll certainly put our heart and soul into it.”

