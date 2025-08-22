Pets at Home Captures Gloriously Obsessive Love Brits Have for Their Pets

​T&P is marking its work in shaping the next chapter of Pets at Home's successful ‘We’re all for pets’ brand proposition and advertising campaign. The latest phase, sees new creative assets which delve even deeper into the wonderful - and often eccentric -ways the nation dotes on its beloved pets.



The campaign showcases a series of heart-warmingly comical and relatable scenarios which stir up emotions every passionate pet owner will recognise. The creative includes out-of-home and social assets depicting a dog with its own extensive wardrobe, a home where a cat has taken over every single picture frame, bar one, and a kitchen transformed into an elaborate, custom-built playground for two pet rats. Each execution is built around the simple, powerful line: “You do anything and everything for your pets. So do we.”

This new wave of work builds on Pets at Home's brand relaunch in 2023, which successfully unified all areas of the business and the ecosystem of care they provide, including retail, grooming, and veterinary services linked via one single 'Pets' identity.



In developing the creative, T&P drew on insights from the Pets at Home's 2023 ‘We’re All for Pets’ Report, which revealed the extraordinary lengths that the nations owners go to for their animal companions. The latest iteration of We're All for Pets is designed to help consumers think of Pets at Home’s not just as a retailer, but as the only brand that truly understands and shares their passion for their much-loved furry, scaly and feathered family members.

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, executive creative directors at T&P, said, “As a nation, we are bonkers when it comes to pets. There are very few things we won’t do for them. Which we think has been beautifully captured in this new work for Pets at Home. Featuring everything from fitted designer wardrobes for pooches, to a rat run that takes up an entire kitchen. We hope all pet owners will go bonkers for it."

​Madeline Shaw, marketing director at Pets at Home, said, “Our new 'We’re all for pets’ platform has been incredibly successful in connecting the Pets at Home brand with the nation’s pet owners on a truly emotional level. This new campaign is a joyful celebration of that unique bond we have with our pets. It holds a mirror up to the funny, heart warming, and very occasionally quirky things we all do for them. It’s another brilliant expression of our purpose to make the world better for pets and the people who love them and embodies how we’re not just a retailer; everything we provide helps improve the lives of our customers and their pets.”

The campaign will run across out-of-home (OOH), social, and digital channels.

