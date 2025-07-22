Chili's and Tecovas Turn Iconic Red Restaurant Booths into Boots

Chili's®Grill & Bar has partnered with fellow Texas-born brand Tecovas to launch limited-edition Booth Boots, handcrafted cowboy boots made with the material of Chili's iconic red booths. This first-of-its-kind collaboration turns the most comfortable seat in the house into the most comfortable boots - along with a matching Booth Belt - blending Chili's legacy with some of Tecovas' best-selling styles. The bold campaign was produced by LOBO and directed by Marcos Wey.

For nearly 50 years, Chili's booths have been home to first dates, family dinners, celebrations, and late-night margs. Now, those iconic seats are being reimagined beyond the restaurant - transformed into handcrafted boots made with time-honoured techniques and heritage craftsmanship by the fastest-growing Western brand in the world.

This limited-edition collection offers bold design, timeless craftsmanship, and a nod to both brands' unmistakable styles - perfect for fans of both types of ranch. Each piece is handcrafted with care and precision, blending classic silhouettes with Americana-inspired flair including:

• The Booth Boot in Chili's Booth Red -Women's ($345): Tecovas' best-selling Annie cowgirl boot is tall and timeless with the exclusive chili pepper tonal stitching, fashion-forward snip toe and a deep scallop at the top of the boot for a comfortable yet flattering fit.

• The Booth Boot in Chili's Booth Red - Men's ($345): This Garrett snip-toe cowboy boot is the epitome of Tecovas' high standard of craftsmanship and creativity with its pull tab overlays emphasised by intricate chili pepper stitching.

• The Booth Belt in Chili's Booth Red ($75)- Top off the look and match the stylish Chili's x Tecovas Booth Boots with a handcrafted belt embellished with chili pepper stitching detail and finished off with a brass buckle in a matte nickel finish.

"There's no place our guests would rather enjoy a Triple Dipper or frozen margarita than a red Chili's booth," said Jesse Johnson, Chili's vice president of marketing. "We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili's experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans. Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material."

"Our collaboration with Chili's is a celebration of our Texas roots and shared love for comfort, hospitality, and making people feel welcome," said Sam Fodrowski, Tecovas' vice president, brand and product marketing. "The limited-edition Chili's x Tecovas collection pays tribute to two American originals, pairing the design and craft of Tecovas with Chili's iconic red booth, where so many good stories begin. It's unexpected, fun, and crafted with the same care and attention to detail we bring to everything we do."

The Chili's x Tecovas Booth Boots and Booth Belt will be available exclusively on tecovas.com/story/tecovas-x-chilis starting July 29 at 10 a.m. CT, while supplies last. Booth Boots retail for $345, and the Booth Belt for $75.

And because no Chili's moment is complete without a margarita, select Tecovas stores nationwide will also serve Chili's margaritas for a limited time on August 2, giving guests (21+) a chance to toast the collection in true Chili's style. During these events, there will also be other surprises found at Tecovas stores around the country.