Take 5 Oil Change Joins Forces with Upcoming Film F1 The Movie

Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly and simple oil changes and car maintenance, announces its partnership with Apple Original Films' upcoming film F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, the highly anticipated, authentic racing film that will be distributed in theatres worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27th, 2025. This collaboration combines the speed, precision, and performance of professional racing with Take 5 Oil Change's commitment to delivering high-quality car maintenance in just minutes.

As part of this partnership, Take 5 Oil Change will launch a multi-faceted promotional campaign featuring exclusive sweepstakes, marketing initiatives, and digital content for both racing enthusiasts and moviegoers. Highlights include:

' Take 5 Clive' Ad Campaign : Take 5 Oil Change is hitting the gas on its upcoming partnership with F1® The Movie with its latest national campaign, 'Take 5 Clive.' Inspired by the success of the original Clive promotional materials launched earlier this year, this campaign taps into the high-octane energy of the upcoming movie with fast-paced storytelling across multiple platforms. FromTV spotsto targeted social media content, out-of-home placements, and engaging radio ads, 'Take 5 Clive' reinforces the brand's quick and friendly service promise, now with an adrenaline-fueled twist inspired by the film. The campaign weaves Clive's persona into every touchpoint, connecting the Take 5 Oil Change experience to that of a FORMULA 1® pit stop.



: Take 5 Oil Change will integrate elements from F1® The Movie into shops nationwide, with in-store displays and special promotions tied to the film's release. These promotions include a co-branded air freshener giveaway with a discount QR code for $20 off a future oil change service. The Ultimate F1® The Movie Experience Sweepstakes: From June 16th-July 5th, 2025, Take 5 Oil Change participants can enter to win the ultimate racing experience online. The grand prize includes a VIP experience for two to the United States Grand Prix inAustin, TX.The winner will also receive an APXGP premium racing spirit jacket and mini BELL racing helmet, spotlighting the fictional race team APXGP featured in the film. A variety of prizes are also available to second and third place winners, including APXGP merchandise and Fandango movie tickets (valued at up to$15, including ticket price and fees).



"Professional racing is all about speed, precision, and top-tier performance - qualities that align perfectly with Take 5 Oil Change," said Mo Khalid, executive vice president and group president, maintenance at Take 5 Oil Change. "It's an honour for us to collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Original Films to bring the thrill of the upcoming film F1® The Movie to life for our customers through unique activations and promotions."



The movie follows the story of veteran driver Sonny Hayes, dubbed "the greatest that never was," (Brad Pitt), once FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongsideJoshua Pearce(Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.



F1® The Movie is set to hit theatres on June 27th, 2025, bringing the exhilarating world of professional racing to the big screen. Through this partnership, Take 5 Oil Change invites fans to experience the thrill of the sport both on and off the track.



Take 5 Oil Change worked with its media agency of record, dentsu X, to secure this partnership opportunity and create custom media activations across channels. Dagger is the creative agency handling the creative execution.

