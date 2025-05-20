Take 5 Oil Change Joins Forces with Upcoming Film F1 The Movie

Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly and simple oil changes and car maintenance, announces its partnership with Apple Original Films' upcoming film F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, the highly anticipated, authentic racing film that will be distributed in theatres worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27th, 2025. This collaboration combines the speed, precision, and performance of professional racing with Take 5 Oil Change's commitment to delivering high-quality car maintenance in just minutes.
As part of this partnership, Take 5 Oil Change will launch a multi-faceted promotional campaign featuring exclusive sweepstakes, marketing initiatives, and digital content for both racing enthusiasts and moviegoers. Highlights include:
"Professional racing is all about speed, precision, and top-tier performance - qualities that align perfectly with Take 5 Oil Change," said Mo Khalid, executive vice president and group president, maintenance at Take 5 Oil Change. "It's an honour for us to collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Original Films to bring the thrill of the upcoming film F1® The Movie to life for our customers through unique activations and promotions."
The movie follows the story of veteran driver Sonny Hayes, dubbed "the greatest that never was," (Brad Pitt), once FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongsideJoshua Pearce(Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.
F1® The Movie is set to hit theatres on June 27th, 2025, bringing the exhilarating world of professional racing to the big screen. Through this partnership, Take 5 Oil Change invites fans to experience the thrill of the sport both on and off the track.
Take 5 Oil Change worked with its media agency of record, dentsu X, to secure this partnership opportunity and create custom media activations across channels. Dagger is the creative agency handling the creative execution.