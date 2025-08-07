THE MAYOR Wins Gold at Ad Age Small Agency Awards

​Ad Age has awarded THE MAYOR Gold for the Southeast region in its 2025 Small Agency of the Year Awards, recognizing the Nashville-based agency for standout creative work, strong business growth, and a collaborative leadership model that’s shaking up traditional agency structures.

Built on making 'Creative for the People,' THE MAYOR knows that when you make work that people love, you make culture. And brands that make culture, make money. The team of eight MAYORS specialises in advertising, strategy and design, and are constantly pushing the boundaries of what hasn’t been done before in advertising. This can be seen in the work for flagship clients Consumer Cellular and Famous Footwear.

“THE MAYOR was started as a place to make brands rich and famous. That's what we built our careers on and that's what we want to continue to do. We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Ad Age, and are grateful for our clients, the work and people that helped get us here,” said Tom Hamling, founder and chief creative officer of THE MAYOR.

As a born-and-raised Nashvillian, it was important to Tom that the agency be the epicentre of the booming creativity hub so Music City has played a huge role in THE MAYOR’s growth. In addition to its national clients, THE MAYOR is steadily expanding its local portfolio, partnering with brands like Maple Street Biscuit Co. and Vanderbilt University.

From scrappy roots to a national spotlight, THE MAYOR is proving that a collaborative, flexible approach to creative work isn’t just idealistic, it’s effective. The agency’s Ad Age win underscores its reputation as a team that can outthink and out create much larger, holding company-owned shops – while still making space for fun, community, and killer work.

To view the full list of 2025 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year winners, visit https://adage.com/events-awards/small-agency/. To learn more about THE MAYOR, visit https://themayor.com/.​

